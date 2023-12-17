Aaron Rodgers could stage a remarkable comeback from injury next week
Aaron Rodgers was initially ruled out for the season after suffering a complete tear of his left Achilles on his New York Jets debut in September but according to reports he could be medically cleared to return to action for Week 16
Aaron Rodgers looks set to stage a remarkable comeback from injury.
Aaron Rodgers was forced off after just four minutes of his debut for the New York Jets in September with an Achilles injury that appeared to rule him out for the rest of the season.
But according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network the quarterback will be medically cleared to return to action next week.
While it remains to be seen though whether the Jets will put Rodgers in to play, his recovery from the torn left Achilles he suffered in Week 1 is remarkable.
The Jets are still in the hunt for the playoffs, entering Sunday's game as the No 13 seed in the AFC. A win over Miami Dolphins could impact the team's decision.
Rodgers has continuously said he wants to return this season provided he's healthy and the team is "alive" in the AFC playoff race.
Christmas Eve is the Jets' third-to-last regular-season game, at home against the Washington Commanders, so that might not be enough time for Rodgers to singlehandedly resurrect the Jets' season.
The Jets, who opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on November 29, have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers from injured reserve or leave him on for the remainder of the season.