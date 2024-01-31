NFL playoff stats: Lamar Jackson's record pass to himself, Travis Kelce surpasses Jerry Rice and Detroit's playoff heartbreak

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Kansas City Chiefs scored on their opening drive for the eighth straight playoff game, which is the longest such streak by any team since opening drives were first tracked in 1993. No other team has a streak longer than four such games.

In the second quarter, Lamar Jackson gained 13 yards on a reception thrown by himself. This was the most yards gained by a quarterback on a pass from himself in a playoff game in NFL history, and the longest completion by any quarterback to himself since Kent Graham threw and caught a pass of 16 yards for the New York Giants against the Chiefs in 1998.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game

The all-time record dates from 1959 when Milt Plum of the Cleveland Browns completed a pass of 20 yards to himself against the Chicago Cardinals at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

With the Baltimore Ravens trailing 17-7, Zay Flowers became the only player since at least 1991 to have an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a lost fumble on the same drive in a playoff game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A visibly emotional Baltimore Ravens team consoled one another as they suffered a 17-10 AFC Championship defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes extended his playoff record to 14 wins with only three defeats, putting him joint-third in terms of playoff wins by quarterbacks:

Playoff wins by a quarterback Quarterback Team Victories Tom Brady NE/TB 35 Joe Montana SF/KC 16 Patrick Mahomes KC 14 Peyton Manning Ind/Den 14 John Elway Den 14 Terry Bradshaw Pit 14

Mahomes became the first quarterback to win six playoff games in a row without throwing an interception, while Travis Kelce broke Jerry Rice's record for the most career playoff receptions:

Most career playoff receptions Receiver Team Receptions Travis Kelce KC 156 Jerry Rice SF/Oak 151 Julian Edelman NE 118

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrated making the Super Bowl alongside his partner, recording artist Taylor Swift

Andy Reid has joined Bill Belichick (9), Don Shula (6) and Tom Landry (5) as the only head coaches in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls.

With their victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers have now won more postseason games than any other team in NFL history:

Most postseason victories Team Wins 49ers 38 Packers 37 Patriots 37

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game

The 49ers' 17-point comeback to win is tied for the third-largest comeback in a Conference Championship game in NFL history and tied for largest in an NFC Conference Championship game. The Indianapolis Colts came from 18 points behind to beat the New England Patriots in 2006 as did the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 to beat the Chiefs.

The Lions dropped to 0-12 in road playoff games in the Super Bowl era, the worst record among NFL teams:

Worst road playoff record in history Team Record Lions 0-12 Texans 0-5 Saints 1-7 Browns 2-11

Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas live on Sky Sports NFL, with coverage from 10pm on Sunday February 11; Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter will be joined by former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.