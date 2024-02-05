Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with Super Bowl LVIII on horizon

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Mahomes Sr.,53, was arrested Saturday night and his bond was set at $10,000. He was released on Sunday, according to jail records from Smith County, Texas.

The arrest occurred just a little more than a week before his son leads the Chiefs against San Francisco in Las Vegas as Kansas City attempts to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

The younger Mahomes likely will face questions at Super Bowl media night on Monday about whether his father's arrest will be a distraction. That could be a storyline going into next weekend.

Mahomes Sr was arrested on the same charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, Smith County records state.

Mahomes Sr played 11 seasons (1992-2003) in Major League Baseball as a starting pitcher, playing for the Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. He was part of the 1999 NL playoffs with the Mets.

