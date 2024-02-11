Super Bowl 2024 Gameday Guide: Steve Spagnuolo vs Kyle Shanahan, Patrick Mahomes' pursuit of greatness, Taylor Swift, Usher, Steven Frayne and predictions

It is Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. In Las Vegas. With the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will be there. So will Brock Purdy. Taylor Swift should be there. Usher will definitely be there. Probably worth a watch. If you're into that kind of thing...

If Brock Purdy is to achieve the unthinkable as a Mr Irrelevant-turned-Super Bowl champion, Steve Spagnuolo is going to make him work harder, play smarter, read the field clearer and be better than ever before in his young, staggering, developing NFL career.

Chiefs players of late have sported 'In Spags We Trust' t-shirts in reference to their beloved defensive coordinator, who has been as much a face of Kansas City's path back to the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid or any member of the defending champions. Without Spagnuolo and his defense, their Super Bowl defence would be long over.

Come Sunday night, it might be as much a case of Kyle Shanahan vs Steve Spagnuolo as it is Shanahan vs Reid or Mahomes vs Brock Purdy. It was Spagnuolo who called the shots to nullify Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel, it was Spagnuolo who called the shots to nullify Josh Allen, it was Spagnuolo who called the shots to shut down Lamar Jackson. What can he do against Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle?

"We love playing for Coach Spags, we absolutely love him, couldn't be more proud to play for him," Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis told Sky Sports NFL.

For so long the norm has been Mahomes mastery inciting offensive supremacy as the Chiefs steamroll their way to postseason contention. The norm changed in 2023, Spagnuolo's unit shouldering responsibility in the face of a hobbling attack as the shape-shifting concoction of confusion baiting quarterbacks into mistakes and frustrating the most talented of weapons.

Image: Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been one of the stars of the Chiefs road to the Super Bowl

Sky Sports have spent the week with magician Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo, as he boggles the minds of players and celebrities amid the enchantment of Las Vegas and its adoration for illusion. Spagnuolo promises his own clinic in sleight-of-hand perplexion.

His Chiefs ranked second in the league in total yards allowed and points allowed, while ranking fourth against the pass as the team's driving force. He would meddle with the appearance of his defensive front through personnel changes to offer varying weight and skillset challenges for offensive lineman to deal with, he would rotate his coverages pre and post-snap with yo-yoing safeties to muddy the quarterback's field diagnosis as effectively as any defensive director in the league, he would disguise blitzes to create pressure from his defensive backs, he would license L'Jarius Sneed with press freedom to wrestle and jam the league's best receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Asked what makes Spagnuolo so important, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones joked: "He's Italian. He's amazing. His resume speaks for itself, I think he's the only (defensive coordinator) who was able to go to the championship with two different teams. He's been very successful in the scheme of defense that he's ran over his span in the NFL. It's Spags, man. What can you say?"

Spagnuolo's Chiefs have blitzed quarterbacks at the fourth-highest rate in the league this season, but will come up against a player in Purdy who has flourished against five or more pass rushers such has been his level of anticipation and the speed at which he gets the ball out. It beckons as a game of moving parts between Spagnuolo's fidgeting defense and a 49ers offense that dialled up a shift or motion at the second-highest rate in the league this season. Makes for quite the chess match.

Victory would mark the latest instalment of a fascinating career for Spagnuolo, who hopped between college coaching roles and spells in Europe with the Barcelona Dragons and Frankfurt Galaxy in the 90s before heading to the NFL. He has since become the only coordinator in history to win a Super Bowl with two separate franchises, having lifted the Lombardi during his time with the New York Giants.

Somehow he has floated undetected and overlooked during annual coaching cycles since arriving in Arrowhead in 2019; the Chiefs won't mind. Reid would have no other man beside him on Sunday.

Spagnuolo is a perfect fit for Vegas trickery, some of which the 49ers might have already experienced after their hotel fire alarm mysteriously went off at 6am on Thursday morning. Welcome to Super Bowl week.

"You don't want to wake the sleeping bear. But Christian (McCaffrey) was not happy too," said 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The written-off Chiefs and the nearly-team 49ers, primed to meet again in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The season comes down to this.

49ers vs Chiefs 49ers Chiefs 2023 record 12-5 - NFC West champions 11-6 - AFC West champions Super Bowl wins 5 3 Last Super Bowl appearance 2019 season 2022 season Starting quarterback Brock Purdy Patrick Mahomes Head coach Kyle Shanahan Andy Reid

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs: His running style is as animated, as pound-the-ground, as watchable as any back in the NFL, but behind the jokes of Isiah Pacheco's on-field aesthetics is solid production as one of the most instrumental figures to the Chiefs playoff run in 2023. He has proven a worthy executioner of Reid's gap scheme runs, punching lanes with conviction and carrying bodies in tow to the tune of 254 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason. The 49ers were torched on the ground during their playoff wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Will Pacheco and the Chiefs enjoy similar success on the ground?

Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs: Something tells you Spagnuolo has had bundles of fun working with Trent McDuffie since the 2022 first-round pick's arrival. He has become a perfect cog within his defensive coordinator's rolling coverage system, emerging as one of the league's most impactful nickel corners against the run game and thereby positioning himself as one of the keys to containing a McCaffrey-led ground assault. The first-team All-Pro corner recorded five forced fumbles this season as one of the chief contributors to Kansas City's hard-nosed blitz-heavy defense, his late bursts from the second level fuelling Spagnuolo's art of disguise.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers: The 49ers might not be here were it not for Brandon Aiyuk's stunning catch off the helmet of Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor, setting his side up at the five-yard line before his touchdown grab three plays later to reduce the deficit to 24-17 in the NFC Championship Game. It was a stroke of fortune and a defining moment in the Niners' season, across which Aiyuk has starred as perhaps the league's most unsung lead receiver. The 2020 first-round pick enjoyed a career year with 1,342 receiving yards at 17.9 yards per catch and seven touchdowns, and will now be tasked as the man to test the downfield coverage skills of the Chiefs' acclaimed defensive backs.

Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers: You cannot talk about the influence of Fred Warner without too shining a light on the value of Dre Greenlaw in Steve Wilks' 49ers defense. His speed, range and ability to read concepts has been among the best in his position this season, pitting him alongside Warner as two of the defining blockades to Mahomes' efforts to find Travis Kelce. He will be central to bottling a Chiefs offense that will dare him to maraud downhill in support of stuffing Isiah Pacheco, while also dragging him east-to-west in accordance to Mahomes' play-extension and challenging him to cover the league's best pass-catching tight end.

Last five meetings between teams Chiefs 44-23 49ers (23/10/2022)

49ers 20-31 Chiefs (02/02/2020)

49ers 27-38 Chiefs (23/09/2018)

Chiefs 17-22 49ers (05/10/2014)

49ers 10-31 Chiefs (26/09/2010)

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs: Mahomes lied in wait for somebody to arise from his under-staffed, error-ridden core of young wide receivers this season; Rashee Rice answered the call. The second-round rookie has become his quarterback's favourite and most-trusted target not named Travis Kelce, finishing the regular season with 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns before spring-boarding the Chiefs' playoff campaign with 130 yards and a score in their Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. Rice finished the season ranked third in yards-after-catch (653) behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, becoming Mahomes' go-to zone-coverage-beater.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: Don't be shocked to see an outright rushing raid from the 49ers in a bid to unlock the Chiefs defense in the early exchanges of Sunday's Super Bowl. The Bills threatened ominous signs with their running game only to come unstuck against the champions in the Divisional Round, before the Ravens bizarrely neglected their own ground threat amid a Spagnuolo masterclass at the AFC Championship Game. In Christian McCaffrey the 49ers boast the NFL's most influential two-way running back, whose slide-and-cut explosion in Shanahan's zone attack presents the greatest of lateral tests for Kansas City up front. The league leader in scrimmage yards has all the makings of a Super Bowl MVP as a dream cushion to Purdy.

Super Bowl injury news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid played down Joe Thuney's chances of featuring in Sunday's Super Bowl amid his recovery from a pectoral injury, with Nick Allegretti expected to start at left guard.

chances of featuring in Sunday's Super Bowl amid his recovery from a pectoral injury, with Nick Allegretti expected to start at left guard. The Chiefs placed defensive end Charles Omenihu on injured reserve due to a knee injury, while activating wide receiver Skyy Moore following his knee issue.

on injured reserve due to a knee injury, while activating wide receiver following his knee issue. Chiefs corner L'Jarius Sneed missed practice earlier in the week due to the birth of his daughter.

missed practice earlier in the week due to the birth of his daughter. 49ers tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee and foot) have both been limited during practice this week, but there are no concerns over their availability on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened Super Bowl week by telling Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the first-ever regular season game in Brazil in the Friday of kickoff weekend in 2024.

will host the first-ever regular season game in in the Friday of kickoff weekend in 2024. The NFL later confirmed that it will also begin playing games in Madrid, Spain from 2025 as the newest addition to its international schedule.

as the newest addition to its international schedule. NFL Network reported Friday that British coach Aden Durde is being hired as the new Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator following three seasons as defensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

is being hired as the new Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator following three seasons as defensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named league MVP for the second time in his career at the NFL Honors awards night on Thursday; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco beat Damar Hamlin to Comeback Player of the Year, while his head coach Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was awarded Offensive Player of the Year, with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett the Defensive Player of the Year.

was awarded Offensive Player of the Year, with Browns edge rusher the Defensive Player of the Year. The Los Angeles Chargers hired Greg Roman, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, as their new offensive coordinator, while also appointing Jesse Minter, formerly of Michigan, as their new defensive coordinator.

formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, as their new offensive coordinator, while also appointing formerly of Michigan, as their new defensive coordinator. The Miami Dolphins announced they are hiring former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as a defensive assistant.

as a defensive assistant. Former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant defensive coordinator role following Dan Quinn's appointment as Washington Commanders head coach.

Chiefs safety Trent McDuffie on what has given his side the edge in the postseason: "Playoff Patrick is a different Patrick Mahomes, I love to watch it because that man is a magician."

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Brock Purdy: "This is not a quarterback that is managing and all of those tags they put on him. He's for real. He makes all the throws and is really, really smart. And then what I didn't know, because I hadn't seen enough of it, is how athletic he is."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on the hotel fire alarm going off at 6am: "I think there's no way it's random. It's part of it. It's just more wood thrown on the fire."

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams on the prospect of winning the Super Bowl after his cancer scare in 2019: "It would be like one of those fairy tales. It's like something you can only dream about. It's hard to even describe what that feeling would be like because I've never felt that feeling before. But I imagine it would be a memory that we would remember for life."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I'm OK with it. But at the end of the day, I'm going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible."

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy: "The keys weren't just given to me or anything, it had to be earned. Coming in Day One, just trying to learn Kyle's system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. over time I've been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity. At the same time, I have a lot of help around me, and it's allowed me to develop, and I'm going to continue to develop with the help and the cast I have around me."

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby on his hopes for the Super Bowl: "Selfishly, I want the Chiefs to win so we can be the ones to take them down and take them off that pedestal."

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule: "I think Brock Purdy is an amazing player, played against him at Iowa State," Rhule said. "When I was in the draft room at Carolina, I brought his name up. I said he should be on the Draft board. I got vetoed on that one."

Brock Purdy's salary in 2023 was $870,000 - the lowest among all QBs to have started in Week One, in comparison to Patrick Mahomes who earned $59.4m in 2023

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial will cost a record-high average of $7m, according to Forbes

Purdy will be just the eighth quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in his first or second season

As of Friday February 9, the cheapest Super Bowl game ticket available on StubHub is priced at £4,979

VIP suites at Allegiant Stadium will reportedly cost between $1.4m to $2.5m - more than Purdy's annual salary!

Chiefs corner L'Jarius Sneed has covered an opponent's No. 1 wide receiver in seven games this season, leading the NFL. He has also allowed the lowest completion percentage of any defender when targeted on throws of 10-plus air yards, having also not allowed a single touchdown in coverage during the regular season

Patrick Mahomes led all QBs with 44 deep touchdown passes from 2018-2021, but has thrown just two since 2022

Should Taylor Swift be in attendance, it will mark the 13th Chiefs game she has seen this season - the 13-time Grammy winner's favourite number happens to be 13... make of that what you will

Super Bowl history Most wins Tom Brady (7) Most touchdowns scored Jerry Rice (8) Most head coach appearances Bill Belichick (9) Most player appearances Tom Brady (10) Most single-game points 55 (49ers vs Broncos at Super Bowl XXIV) Biggest comeback 25 points (Patriots vs Falcons at Super Bowl LI) Most Super Bowl titles 6 (Patriots and Steelers) First Super Bowl Green Bay Packers 35-10 Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl I, 1967) Teams yet to win Super Bowl 12 Teams yet to reach Super Bowl 4

