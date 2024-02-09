Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback named NFL's MVP for second time in Las Vegas ceremony

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL MVP for the second time at the league's award ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Jackson secured 49 of the possible 50 first-place votes, from a nationwide panel that includes media members who regularly cover the NFL, former players and coaches, with the only other player to secure a vote being Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was second ahead of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and team-mate Brock Purdy, with Allen finishing fifth overall in voting, as Jackson became the ninth player in the Super Bowl era to capture multiple MVP titles.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 13-3 record during his 16 regular-season starts, passing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he rushed for 821 yards and five scores, although saw his side fall one result short of the Super Bowl when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

"I'd rather send in a video to win the award," Jackson said, reflecting on the Ravens missing out on the Super Bowl. "To be here for the award, it's an honour but I'd rather be in the Super Bowl accepting this award.

"My offense, my offensive line, I can't thank them enough for what they've done. I'm not out there blocking, catching the ball, doing everything. It's my team. It's a team thing for these awards."

Peyton Manning (five), Aaron Rodgers (four), Tom Brady (three), Brett Favre (three), Patrick Mahomes (two), Joe Montana (two), Steve Young (two) and Kurt Warner (two) are the only other players to win multiple MVPs, with Jackson only the fourth to do so before turning 28.

Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns was named coach of the year, McCaffrey was offensive player of the year and Cleveland's Myles Garrett took home the defensive player of the year prize.

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) and yards from scrimmage (2,023) and tied for first in touchdowns (21) during his first full season in San Francisco, leading him to draw 39 of the first-place votes compared with the seven of runner-up Tyreek Hill.

Duke of Sussex presents Man of the Year award

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, appeared at the NFL awards to present Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman

Cam Heyward with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

It comes after Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King's side on Tuesday, meeting with his father for around 45 minutes at Clarence House after his cancer diagnosis.

Harry's appearance is his first in public since his father's diagnosis. While introducing the award, he joked that the United States "stole rugby from us and you made it your own".

"Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards," he said. "Why not wear pads and a helmet? All kidding aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back.

"This final award, the highest honour, is all about serving your community, and there is one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now."

When Heyward received the award, he hugged the duke, before he said: "Prince freakin' Harry, I'm just shocked, that's Prince Harry."

The award recognises a player who has achieved on and off the field and made a positive impact on their community.

