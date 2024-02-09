NFL to play game in Madrid in 2025 following addition of Brazil to international schedule

The NFL has announced it will host a game in Madrid in 2025 as the latest addition to its international expansion.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium will stage the first regular season game to be played in Spain in yet another sign of the league's commitment to overseas growth.

It comes following the news that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the first regular season game in Brazil at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians on the Friday of the 2024 campaign's kick-off weekend.

"Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 highlights the continued expansion of the league's global footprint and the accelerated ambitions to take our game to more fans around the world," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We are proud to partner with Real Madrid, a global brand, together with the City of Madrid and Comunidad de Madrid, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain at the world-class Santiago Bernabéu stadium."

Madrid's introduction as a host partner arrives in light of team owners recently voting to increase the number of international games from four to up to eight games a season from 2025, not including the Jacksonville Jaguars' ongoing deal with Wembley Stadium.

The 2024 season will see the NFL play five more regular-season games overseas, with two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley alongside the league's return to Munich and its debut in Brazil. Madrid will become the fourth European city to host a game behind London, Frankfurt and Munich.

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears both hold international marketing rights in Spain as part of the league's Global Markets Program.

"The National Football League's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu is a major event in sport history," said Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

"This strategic alliance between Real Madrid and an organization of the NFL's prestige will boost our brands globally. It will be enthusiastically welcomed by millions of people on all continents, and it is an honor to embark on this journey together."

Since 2007 the NFL has played 43 games overseas, including 36 in London alongside three in Germany and four in Mexico City, the latter of which did not host a game in 2023 due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

Starting in 2022, teams are required to host a game outside of the United States at least once every eight years on rotation. Jacksonville's agreement with Wembley Stadium will see them stage a game there each season through 2024.

Dublin has meanwhile emerged as a potential host partner thanks to its deep-rooted relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers by way of the Rooney Family.

