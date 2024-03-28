Louis Rees-Zammit: Kansas City Chiefs set to sign former Wales winger as rugby star realises NFL dream

Former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit is set to realise his dream of playing in the NFL after agreeing to sign for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to US reports.

Rees-Zammit shocked the rugby world when he announced at the beginning of the year he was stepping away from the sport to pursue a career in American Football.

The 23-year-old met with several NFL teams after completing a 10-week training camp as part of the league's International Player Pathway programme.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde discusses whether or not he believes Rees-Zammit will have a chance of making it in the NFL

Bleacher Report's NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Rees-Zammit's signing with the the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be confirmed on Friday.

The move will see Rees-Zammit link up with the NFL's premier quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been the Super Bown MVP for the last two seasons.

There was also understood to have been interest in signing Rees-Zammit from the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rees-Zammit opens up on his decision to quit rugby union to pursue a career in the NFL

Rees-Zammit impressed at last week's combine for the international players on his programme, running a 40-yard dash in a time of 4.46 seconds in front of watching scouts.

NFL off-season workouts begin in April, with rookie training camps starting the following month. Full training camp begins in July before teams would usually confirm their final 53-player rosters by the end of August, with the new season beginning on September 5.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...