Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs tight end agrees two-year extension with Super Bowl champions

Travis Kelce's latest extension is expected to make him one of the league's highest-paid tight ends; Kelce won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs
Monday 29 April 2024 21:12, UK
The Kansas City Chiefs and four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Super Bowl champions through the 2027 season.
Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25m (£45m) extension with Kansas City in 2020, which followed a $46m (£37m) five-year contract that he signed in 2016. The new extension is expected to once again make him one of the league's highest-paid tight ends.
The 34-year-old, who was chosen by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft, is the franchise's all-time receiving leader with 11,328 yards.
Kelce has also become a crossover star, thanks in part to his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift and his appearances on shows such as "Saturday Night Live."
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the news by writing: "I told y'all I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!" on X.
Mahomes threw a walk-off touchdown to Mecole Hardman in overtime as the Kansas City Chiefs shattered the hearts of the San Francisco 49ers with a 25-22 victory at Super Bowl LVIII in Sunday's thrilling Las Vegas finale in October.
The podcast Kelce hosts with his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce - 'New Heights' - has become one of the most popular across several genres, and he will soon host a quiz show on Amazon Prime.
