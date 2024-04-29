Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs tight end agrees two-year extension with Super Bowl champions

The Kansas City Chiefs and four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Super Bowl champions through the 2027 season.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25m (£45m) extension with Kansas City in 2020, which followed a $46m (£37m) five-year contract that he signed in 2016. The new extension is expected to once again make him one of the league's highest-paid tight ends.

The 34-year-old, who was chosen by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft, is the franchise's all-time receiving leader with 11,328 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in

Kelce has also become a crossover star, thanks in part to his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift and his appearances on shows such as "Saturday Night Live."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the news by writing: "I told y'all I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!" on X.

Mahomes threw a walk-off touchdown to Mecole Hardman in overtime as the Kansas City Chiefs shattered the hearts of the San Francisco 49ers with a 25-22 victory at Super Bowl LVIII in Sunday's thrilling Las Vegas finale in October.

The podcast Kelce hosts with his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce - 'New Heights' - has become one of the most popular across several genres, and he will soon host a quiz show on Amazon Prime.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...