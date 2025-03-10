Josh Allen has been rewarded with a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills that is worth $330m

NFL MVP Josh Allen has been rewarded with a contract extension that is worth $330m, making him among the league's highest-paid players.

The Bills announced that a new contract agreement will keep Allen tied to Buffalo through the 2030 season.

It replaces Allen's previous deal that had four years remaining, and ESPN and NFL Network reported it to be $330m ($55m per year).

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Allen had touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving, becoming the first quarterback and seventh player in the Super Bowl era to do that and the first since the Niners' Christian McCaffrey in 2022

The deal includes $250m guaranteed - the most guaranteed money in a contract in league history.

The extension comes following Allen's seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP, and first since running back Thurman Thomas did so in 1991.

The new deal eclipses Allen's previous contract, a six-year $258m deal he signed with Buffalo in August 2021.

Allen has established himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks and re-written nearly every franchise single-season passing and scoring record at his position. In doing so, he's overcome the many questions and criticisms he faced for being considered a raw and inaccurate player when Buffalo selected him with the No 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

He has solidified what had been an unsettled position in Buffalo since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired following the 1996 season. The Bills under Allen have won five consecutive AFC East titles and are on a six-year playoff run.

The only thing missing for Allen is a Super Bowl appearance. The Bills have reached the AFC championship game in 2020 and last season only to lose both times to Kansas City.