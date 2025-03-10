DK Metcalf: Pittsburgh Steelers obtain wide receiver from Seattle Seahawks for second-round draft pick
Pittsburgh Steelers obtain receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks; Metcalf reportedly will sign a five-year, $150m deal with Pittsburgh; Seattle making major changes to offense with QB Geno Smith leaving for Las Vegas Raiders and veteran WR Tyler Lockett released
Monday 10 March 2025 08:54, UK
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big-time move by acquiring receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round draft pick.
Metcalf reportedly will sign a five-year, $150m (£116m) deal with the Steelers. The teams are also expected to switch draft picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.
Metcalf requested a trade last week and the Seahawks agreed to see if they could grant his wish.
- 2025 NFL free agency: Signings, trades and news ✒️📰
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📱📺
- Key dates for NFL offseason - draft and more 📅
Metcalf, 27, narrowly missed his fourth career 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024 by catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five scores in 15 games (12 starts).
He topped 1,000 in 2020, 2022 and 2023 with his career best of 1,303 coming in 2020.
The two-time Pro Bowl pick has 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 career games (93 starts) in six seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.
Pittsburgh could enter next season with two top-notch receivers in Metcalf and George Pickens unless the Steelers decide to deal the latter.
Meanwhile, the off-season has already signalled significant change in Seattle with Metcalf's move coming after quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and veteran receiver Tyler Lockett released.