2025 latest NFL Mock Draft: Who will be No 1 pick? When is NFL Draft? Where will Cam Ward and Travis Hunter end up?

With less than a month to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, which college stars will end up where?

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The first round of the NFL Draft is on Thursday April 24. The second and third rounds take place on April 25, followed by rounds four to seven on April 26.

The event will be held at Green Bay's iconic Lambeau Field.

Who will be the No 1 pick?

All signs point to Miami quarterback Cam Ward being the No 1 overall draft pick to the Tennessee Titans.

2025 NFL Mock Draft

After a summer of big signings and trades, the next date in the NFL calendar is the yearly selection of the best college players.

With help from NFL Mock Draft Database, we break down which players are projected to end up where...

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB Miami

The Titans take the best quarterback available to be the face of the franchise.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE Penn State

The Browns signed Myles Garrett to a record contract. Why not pair him with the draft's top defensive player to create a formidable pass rush?

Image: Penn State's Abdul Carter is considered the top defender in this class

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado

First they signed Jameis Winston, and then Russell Wilson... But the Giants still need to fix a long-term problem at quarterback and cannot pass up on Sanders' potential.

4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR Colorado

The most exciting player in recent history ends up in New England - but will he play defense or offense? Or both?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DL Michigan

It's time for Jacksonville to rebuild in the trenches, and Graham is a fantastic interior defensive option.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State

The NFL has been reminded just how valuable running backs are in this league. The Raiders go big with the best runner in the draft.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT Missouri

While Justin Fields may not be the long-term option, the Jets have to give the $20m-a-year quarterback the best chance to succeed with better protection.

8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, EDGE Georgia

The Panthers produced just 32 sacks last season - third worst in the league. Walker will improve the pass rush immediately.

9. New Orleans Saints - Tetairoa McMillan, WR Arizona

Image: Tetairoa McMillan is a big, strong wideout

New head coach Kellen Moore gets a No 1 option to pair with talented but oft-injured Chris Olave.

10. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OT LSU

Caleb Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times last season. Chicago cannot let that happen again.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Jahdae Barron, CB Texas

Charvarius Ward left for the Colts and Barron would be an ideal replacement.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR Texas

Golden's speed caught the eye at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he becomes an instant deep threat to give CeeDee Lamb more freedom to operate.

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks, OT Texas

Run the football. Protect Tua Tagovailoa. Banks improves a middling Miami line.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE Penn State

The Colts add an offensive weapon to assistant Anthony Richardson's development.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE Texas A&M

Atlanta sacked the quarterback just 31 times last season (second worst in the NFL). They need help.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB Alabama

Image: Jihaad Campbell excels at rushing the passer and dropping into coverage

The Cards take a versatile linebacker to improve their defense.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE Marshall

The Bengals did not reach the quarterback enough last year and Trey Hendrickson is 30 and seeking a pay rise.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OL Alabama

When you give a new quarterback (Sam Darnold) a $100m contract, why not give them the best chance to succeed with improved protection?

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S South Carolina

Emmanwori's Scouting Combine performance was incredible, and the Bucs gladly snap up a supreme athlete.

20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB North Carolina

The Broncos are in desperate need of a backfield upgrade, and Hampton can be an immediate three-down starter.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB Mississippi

With no news from Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh invest in a quarterback with excellent tools.

Image: Could Jaxson Dart be Pittsburgh's next quarterback?

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

Outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers are struggling for weapons for Justin Herbert. Loveland would be a top target.

23. Green Bay Packers - Derrick Harmon, DL Oregon

The Packers are not desperate in any area, so Harmon is the best option here.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S Georgia

Considered by some as the best safety in the class, Starks adds to an already strong Minnesota roster.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT Ohio State

Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Commanders despite CJ Stroud's sack woes last season. Houston need OL help.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Maxwell Hairston, CB Kentucky

LA have a great defensive front, but Hairston helps on the back end.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE Boston College

In order to compete against the quality quarterbacks in the AFC, Baltimore reload the pass rush with a sack machine.

28. Detroit Lions - James Pearce Jr, EDGE Tennessee

Injuries on the defense cost the Lions down the stretch and Pearce will help both immediately and late in the season.

29. Washington Commanders - Mykel Williams, EDGE Georgia

Washington have made huge offensive moves this offseason, so they go defense early in the draft.

30. Buffalo Bills - Kenneth Grant, DL Michigan

Buffalo have the pass rush, and now they add a big body in the middle.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr, OT Oregon

The Eagles obliterated KC's offensive line at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will look to rebuild Patrick Mahomes' protection.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolan, DL Mississippi

After losing multiple defensive stars from their Super Bowl run, the Eagles turn to the trenches for more firepower.