George Pickens: Dallas Cowboys trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver in exchange for third-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys have traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, according to multiple reports.

Dallas are reportedly giving up a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 fifth in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth.

The 24-year-old wideout was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 52nd overall pick, and has amassed 174 catches, 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns with the team since then.

Pickens joins four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb in Dallas to form an impressive outside pairing for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The team also selected top rookie guard Tyler Booker in this year's draft as they attempt to improve an attack that finished 21st in points per game (20.6 last season) - albeit without Prescott due to a hamstring injury for the second half of the year.

The move comes after Pittsburgh traded a second-round pick for seventh-year pro DK Metcalf from Seattle earlier this summer.

