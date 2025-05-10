NFL: Saints quarterback Derek Carr announces retirement after 11 season due to shoulder injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons due to a right shoulder injury.

The Saints said on Saturday Carr had a labral tear and degenerative rotator cuff damage to his right throwing shoulder.

Carr, 34, had been experiencing discomfort in his shoulder since sustaining a left hand injury during a game against the New York Giants on December 8.

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with (wife) Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said.

"For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."

The Saints, in their statement, said Carr made the decision after consulting with medical experts.

"Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed," the team said.

The Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft last month. They also have 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-round selection Jake Haener on the roster.

Carr was 14-13 as the starter in New Orleans over two seasons, although he was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to injuries.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Carr has thrown for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns against 112 interceptions for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2014-22) and Saints. He was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.