Brock Purdy: San Francisco 49ers quarterback agrees to five-year, $265m contract extension

Quarterback Brock Purdy has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers worth $265 million (£200 million).

The deal includes $181m (£136m) in guarantees, according to reports.

Purdy, who was taken with the final pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft - becoming that year's 'Mr Irrelevant' - signed a rookie contract worth $3.7m (£2.7m).

The 25-year-old went from being a starter late in his rookie season to being an MVP finalist on his way to leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Purdy's journey from the final pick of the 2022 draft to agreeing to this new contract has been a remarkable one that saw him take over as starter late in his rookie season, become an MVP finalist on the way to leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023 and then solidifying his position last season.

Purdy's success helped rescue the Niners from a potentially catastrophic mistake after they traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall in 2021 only to watch him struggle before getting traded away in 2023.

Purdy had one of the most prolific passing seasons in team history when he finished fourth in the NFL in MVP voting. He set a franchise record for yards passing (4,280) and became the first Niners QB in more than two decades to throw at least 30 TD passes (31).

He helped lead comeback wins over Green Bay and Detroit in the playoffs before falling short against Kansas City in overtime in the Super Bowl.

That success was harder to come by in 2024 as Purdy was hampered by injuries to key offensive players like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

His passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 interceptions on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.