NFL: New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu retires from professional football

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from professional football.

Mathieu retires after three seasons with the Saints, during which he did not miss a single regular season game.

His decision to walk away from football comes as a surprise, given he took part in the team's veteran minicamp during the offseason.

"As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with a gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way,' Mathieu wrote on social media.

"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.

"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined.

"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn't goodbye - it's just the next chapter."

Mathieu played his first five seasons with Arizona before signing with Houston as a free agent. He then signed with the Chiefs in 2019, helping propel the club to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers as a first-team All-Pro. He was again an All-Pro in 2020, as the Chiefs won a second consecutive AFC title.

Mathieu made his way back to Louisiana in 2022, signing with the Saints in free agency. He started all 17 games for New Orleans over the last three seasons, recording 10 interceptions and 24 passes defensed for the franchise.

In all, Mathieu appeared in 180 career games with 171 starts. He finishes as a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler with 36 interceptions, 100 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 11.0 sacks.