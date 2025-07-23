Green Bay Packers sign Irish kicker Mark McNamee following NFL International Player Pathway programme

Irish kicker Mark McNamee has signed with the Green Bay Packers after coming through the NFL's International Player Pathway programme.

McNamee, who previously played as a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Endas, recently spent time with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League in the wake of the IPP programme.

He was subsequently released and on Tuesday signed with the Packers as their back-up kicker following the departure of Australian Alex Hales.

The 25-year-old will occupy the international player spot on the Packers' 91-player offseason roster, with a chance to showcase his skills during training camp.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He represents the second Irishman on Green Bay's roster behind punter Dan Whelan, who has punted 119 times for 5,471 yards over the last two seasons, including playoffs.

McNamee continues the theme of Gaelic football converts looking to translate their kicking talents to the NFL, with Jude McAtamney having secured a spot on the New York Giants roster last year while Charlie Smyth is with the New Orleans Saints after becoming the first GAA player to sign an NFL contract last March.

The IPP had been expanded in 2024 to include specialists as Smyth secured a spot on the Saints practice squad, with this year's programme also including Ireland's Ross Bolger, who was drafted by the CFL's BC Lions.

The programme famously produced Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who had originally played rugby league in Australia, as well as British defensive end Efe Obada.

Louis Rees-Zammit also made headlines last year when he stepped away from Welsh rugby union on the eve of the Six Nations to join the IPP, initially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before later landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he recently agreed a new deal.