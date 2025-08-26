Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce with singer and NFL star set to marry
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram; singer Swift and NFL star Kelce have been dating since 2023; Swift has become a regular attendee at Kelce's games for the Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.
The Love Story singer made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, which showed pictures of him proposing to her and the pair embracing in a garden.
The post from the item, who are both aged 35, read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
They have been dating since 2023, with Swift becoming a regular attendee at Chiefs fixtures.
Kelce confirmed in March that he would return to play another season with the Chiefs after he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were denied a historic third successive Super Bowl win in February when they suffered a 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The veteran tight end had been subject to retirement rumours, but insisted he was not ready to walk away from football just yet.
The announcement comes just a matter of days before the start of the new NFL season, which the Chiefs begin by playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Friday September 5.
Kelce managed just four catches for 39 yards during the Super Bowl, although in doing so did set the record for most Super Bowl receptions in history with 35, having also previously broken the record for postseason catches with 172.
The three-time Super Bowl champion is coming off a career-low 823 receiving yards during the 2024 regular season.
Three-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes swiftly congratulated his team-mate on social media, reposting the couple's Instagram post with three heart emojis.