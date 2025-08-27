Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice suspended for first six games of NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury six weeks ago.

As part of a plea agreement from the March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway, prosecutors said, he also received a sentence of five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.

The NFL handed down its suspension after its own internal investigation, one week before the Chiefs are due to leave for Brazil to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener.

It voids a September 30 hearing before former federal judge Sue L. Robinson at the NFL's headquarters in New York.

Along with missing the Chargers game, Rice will miss a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium, a Sunday night trip to New York to face the Giants, a high-profile matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, a game against Jacksonville the following Monday night and a Sunday night showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Rice will be eligible to return to the field when Kansas City faces the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on October 19.