NFL scores: Aaron Rodgers stars on Pittsburgh Steelers debut as Miami Dolphins suffer upset defeat

Aaron Rodgers starred on his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Indianapolis Colts stunned the Miami Dolphins and rookie Emeka Egbuka helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons late on the first NFL Sunday of the 2025 season...

Pittsburgh Steelers 34-32 New York Jets

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut, including two in a 50-second span in the second half, before Chris Boswell kicked a go-ahead 60-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining to lead Pittsburgh to victory over the New York Jets.

With the Steelers trailing the season opener 32-31, Rodgers got the ball against his former team with just over three minutes left and led the offense into Jets territory. On fourth-and-11 from the 42, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted for a field goal try and Boswell easily made the kick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Things got heated between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets players after a late hit on Justin Fields

The Jets, who lost in coach Aaron Glenn's debut, had a chance to drive for a potential winning field goal when they got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining. Justin Fields connected with Garrett Wilson for what could've been a first down on fourth-and-three, but Jalen Ramsey delivered a crushing hit to the Jets receiver, who couldn't hold onto the ball.

The 41-year-old Rodgers was 22 of 30 for 244 yards with touchdown passes to Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith and Ben Skowronek.

Arizona Cardinals 20-13 New Orleans Saints

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes as the Arizona Cardinals held on for victory over New Orleans in the Saints' first game under rookie coach Kellen Moore.

Murray passed for 163 yards, hitting Marvin Harrison Jr five times for 71 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 38 yards. His other touchdown toss came on a four-yard shovel pass to running back James Conner.

Saints' star running back Alvin Kamara scored on an 18-yard, tackle-slipping touchdown run around the right end.

Spencer Rattler passed for 214 yards without a turnover and nearly rallied the Saints into a tie during the final five minutes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 Atlanta Falcons

Rookie Emeka Egbuka caught two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 25-yarder with 59 seconds remaining, as Tampa Bay recovered after losing the lead to beat the Falcons.

Following Baker Mayfield's 25-yard pass to Egbuka, Chase McLaughlin's missed extra point gave the Falcons an opening to force overtime with a field goal.

Michael Penix Jr, who capped an 18-play drive by scoring on a four-yard run for a 20-17 lead with 2:17 remaining, moved the Falcons into field goal position in the final minute. Younghoe Koo was wide right on the 44-yarder.

Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns. Penix, entering his first full season as Atlanta's starter, completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown. Bijan Robinson had 12 carries for 24 yards as the Tampa Bay defense held the Falcons to 69 yards rushing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bijan Robinson scores the first TD of the night in the game between Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals 17-16 Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati's defense produced two second-half turnovers, including DJ Turner's interception with 1:24 remaining, as the Bengals held on against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati, who won an opener for the first time since 2021, also benefitted from new Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt missing a pair of second-half kicks.

Szmyt, who won the kicking competition from Dustin Hopkins in the preseason, was wide right on an extra point after Cedric Tillman's five-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter put Cleveland up 16-14. Szmyt was wide right again on a potential go-ahead 36-yard attempt with 2:25 remaining in the game.

Joe Burrow completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Marr Chase had only two receptions for 26 yards. Noah Fant had four catches for 26 yards, including a one-yard touchdown catch with 4:18 remaining in the first half.

Miami Dolphins 8-33 Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Indianapolis Colts snapped the NFL's longest active opening-day winless drought at 11 with a rout of the Miami Dolphins.

The Colts are 1-0 for the first time since 2013 and did it in Jones' first game with the team. He went 22 of 29 for 272 yards, including a career-high 197 yards in the first half, as Indy scored on all seven possessions.

Tagovailoa went 14 of 23 for 114 yards with two interceptions and lost a fumble on one of his three sacks. The Dolphins ran for 78 yards while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for eight receptions and 70 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 New England Patriots

Geno Smith opened his stint with the Raiders by throwing for 362 yards and a touchdown, rookie Ashton Jeanty rushed for his first career touchdown and the Las Vegas rallied to beat the New England Patriots.

Tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 103 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Jakobi Meyers added eight catches for 97 yards. Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce also added sacks to help give Pete Carroll his first victory as the Raiders' coach.

Drake Maye was 30 of 46 for 287 yards and a touchdown but also had an interception that led to the Raiders' go-ahead score. Kayshon Boutte finished with six catches for 103 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Things got heated between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets players after a late hit on Justin Fields

New York Giants 6-21 Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, Deebo Samuel scored in his Washington debut, and the Commanders kept the New York Giants out of the end zone.

Last seen allowing 55 points to Philadelphia in the NFC championship game, Washington's defense had a much better time of it against the Giants. New York managed only 231 yards of offense and was particularly ineffective running the ball.

Daron Payne had a sack and batted down a third-down pass, and the Commanders never let Russell Wilson look all that comfortable in his first start with New York.