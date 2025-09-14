NFL scores: Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants in 77-point overtime thriller as Detroit Lions dominate Chicago Bears

Brandon Aubrey broke the hearts of the New York Giants in an incredible overtime win for the Dallas Cowboys, while the New England Patriots piled on the misery for the Miami Dolphins.

New York Giants 37-40 Dallas Cowboys (OT)

Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after a tying 64-yarder to end regulation as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 in a thrilling duel between star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That included a go-ahead touchdown apiece for Prescott and Wilson in the final minute before Prescott got the Cowboys just far enough for Aubrey's tying kick on the last play of regulation.

Wilson, who threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Malik Nabers on a 48-yard touchdown for a 37-34 New York lead with 25 seconds remaining after Prescott threw a six-yarder to George Pickens with 52 seconds to go.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Dallas 30 with two minutes left in OT. Prescott put Aubrey in chip-shot range with a 14-yard scramble.

Chicago Bears 52-21 Detroit Lions

Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and matched a career high with five touchdown passes, including a career-high three scores to Amon-Ra St. Brown, to help the Detroit Lions bounce back with a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Bears (0-2) turned the ball over twice in the first half, leading to a 28-14 deficit that was too large to overcome in coach Ben Johnson's return to the city where he became an offensive coordinator and one of the NFL's top coaching candidates.

The Lions were three points from matching a franchise record for points in a game, and the Bears were three points from tying the most they've allowed.

Chicago's Caleb Williams was 19 of 30 for 207 yards with two touchdowns to Rome Odunze, a 28-yard pass to answer Detroit's game-opening touchdown and a 6-yard throw to make it 21-14 late in the first half.

Seattle Seahawks 31-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

George Holani pounced on a live ball in the end zone for an improbable touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks took advantage of sloppy play by the Pittsburgh Steelers to pull off a 31-17 win.

The Seahawks had taken a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Jason Myers' 54-yard field goal when the ensuing kickoff bounced over the hands of Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson and into the end zone.

While Johnson turned his back and walked toward the bench, Holani raced to the end zone and fell on the ball just before it rolled out of bounds to give the Seahawks (1-1) a 24-14 lead. That was enough on a day Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Pittsburgh's offense delivered a dud in the Steelers' home opener.

Sam Darnold passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming a pair of first-half interceptions. Kenneth Walker III ran for 105 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown with 3:41 to go that secured Seattle's third-ever victory in Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Rams 33-19 Tennessee Titans

Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled rookie Cam Ward's NFL home opener, scoring 20 straight points to beat the Tennessee Titans 33-19.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua also ran 45 yards for a touchdown, while Davante Adams had 106 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

The Rams (2-0) sacked the No 1 overall draft pick five times. Linebacker Byron Young had two, and he also stripped Ward of the ball at the Titans 21 on his second sack.

Cleveland Browns 17-41 Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and Baltimore's defense harassed Joe Flacco throughout his return to Charm City as the Ravens dispatched the Cleveland Browns 41-17.

After holding Cincinnati to 141 yards in a one-point loss to the Bengals last week, the Cleveland defense limited Derrick Henry to just 24 yards on 11 rushing attempts and forced the Ravens to work.

But the Browns (0-2) were mostly inept on offense. Flacco, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Ravens playing his first game in Baltimore as an opposing player, went 25 for 45 for 199 yards and a touchdown, with an interception and a lost fumble.

Two of Jackson's touchdown passes when to Devontez Walker, as well as on a piece for DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace.

Buffalo Bills 30-10 New York Jets

Josh Allen shook off a bloody nose that sidelined him for two plays, James Cook ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets.

Buffalo, coming off a 41-40 comeback win over Baltimore, needed no late rally in this one as the Bills (2-0) shut down Justin Fields and the Jets' offense from the start.

With the Bills (2-0) leading 10-0, Allen left late in the first quarter after getting hit in the face when he scrambled and was stopped for no gain. Micheal Clemons appeared to get a hand under the quarterback's facemask.

Allen, with blood flowing from his nose, ran to the sideline and was examined by trainers. Mitchell Trubisky came in and immediately completed a 32-yard pass to Joshua Palmer for a first down. Trubisky then handed off to Ty Johnson as Allen continued to be looked at before returning for the next play in the second quarter.

San Francisco 49ers 26-21 New Orleans Saints

Mac Jones threw for 279 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns as the banged-up San Francisco 49ers defeated the rebuilding New Orleans Saints 26-21.

Pressed into service this week because of a toe injury to Brock Purdy, Jones had his best game since Week One of the 2023 season, when the former Alabama star played for New England and threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia.

It was Jones' second career game with as many as three touchdowns and more than 250 yards passing. Jones' scoring passes went for 11 yards to Luke Farrell, seven yards to Christian McCaffrey and 42 yards to Jauan Jennings - the last giving the Niners a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27-31 Cincinnati Bengals

Jake Browning passed for 241 yards in relief of the injured Joe Burrow and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard sneak with 18 seconds remaining as the Cincinnati Bengals rallied for a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the first half and did not return, an ominous sign for the Bengals and their franchise quarterback.

The Bengals - 2-0 for the first time since 2018 - took over at their own eight with 3:42 remaining after the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence couldn't connect with Brian Thomas Jr. on fourth-and-five. Browning directed a 15-play, 92-yard drive on which he completed nine of 12 passes for 65 yards, including a 13-yard strike to Chase Brown on fourth-and-three at the 15.

Ja'Marr Chase had 14 receptions for 165 yards. The fifth-year Bengals wide receiver, who reached 400 career receptions during the first quarter, hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a four-yard quick slant in the first quarter.

New England Patriots 33-27 Miami Dolphins

Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Antonio Gibson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score, and the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 for Mike Vrabel's first win as New England's coach.

Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards. He had an 8-yard TD pass to former Dolphin Mack Hollins and a 16-yard scoring toss to Kayshon Boutte.

The Dolphins took a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth when Malik Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. Before Miami fans were even done celebrating the play, Gibson took the ensuing kickoff to the house to give the Patriots a three-point lead.

Linebacker Marte Mapu intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on Miami's next drive, and Maye drove the Patriots into field-goal range to set up a 53-yarder by Andy Borregales, who had missed two extra points earlier.

