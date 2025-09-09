Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs look vulnerable ahead of Super Bowl rematch, says Jeff Reinebold

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are living in 'concerning' times after their opening week defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, says Sky Sports NFL's Jeff Reinebold.

The Super Bowl runners-up suffered a 27-21 to a Justin Herbert-inspired Chargers team in Brazil on Friday night as familiar frailties to their offense resurfaced alongside a struggle disrupting their opponents on the other side of the ball.

It marked a taste of their own medicine, with the Chiefs having gone 12-0 in one-score games in 2024 on their way back to the Super Bowl, where they were denied a third straight title.

This time, they were dealt their first one-score loss in a game since Christmas Day 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This is not the Kansas City Chiefs of a few years ago," said Reinebold on Inside the Huddle.

"If Xavier Worthy is hurt for a long period and Rashee Rice still has five weeks to go on his suspension, this is a little bit concerning if you're a Chief."

There remained flashes of Mahomes magic in the face of another stagnant offensive performance, with remodelled pass protection still gelling and receiver separation, or lack of it, still an issue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player ‘A Philly Special’ sees Sky Sports pundit Ndamukong Suh catch up with his former team-mates and Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles

Mahomes was 24 of 39 for 258 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for six carries, 57 yards and a score. Already without the suspended Rice, the Chiefs also lost speedster Xavier Worthy to injury after a mid-route collision with Travis Kelce.

"When they were chasing the game, you're always going to get the magic from Mahomes, right? He's falling over and he tosses it over three defenders. You're going to get that," said Neil Reynolds.

"But when they were chasing the game, with the exception of one long pass to a receiver and they had the touchdown that broke open for Kelce, everything else just looked too much hard work frankly."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Kelce spoke for the first time since his engagement to Taylor Swift ahead of Kansas City Chiefs' opening game of the season

The Chiefs are now gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch as they prepare to face the champion Eagles at Arrowhead on Sunday night.

It had been one-way traffic in New Orleans last February, a rampant Philly defense bullying Andy Reid's offensive line while throttling Mahomes and his pass-catching options. It was a mismatch in speed, power and physicality.

"They couldn't get anybody open," said Reinebold. "D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] couldn't get open. Kelce couldn't get open. Worthy was the only guy who could make a play.

"They couldn't knock anybody off the line of scrimmage, couldn't protect the quarterback. Those problems haven't all gone away.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.