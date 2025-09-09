The Miami Dolphins embarrassed themselves and Mike McDaniel in NFL opener, says Neil Reynolds

The NFL returned with a bang and Week One provided something for everyone - missed field goals, late field goals from 60 yards, big plays, comebacks, revenge games - it was all there.

Road to Super Bowl runs through Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will be kicking themselves that they let this one slip away against the Buffalo Bills. They led so many times throughout this game and were in control for so much of the game and at 40-25 with four and a bit minutes left, they had a win percentage of 99 per cent.

But Josh Allen breaks super computers, it's what he does, he's a code-breaker, he's a superstar, he refused to be beaten even when Buffalo fans were heading for the exit to beat the traffic home.

These two teams will meet again, these are the two best teams in the AFC so this is just chapter one. Chapter two will come in the playoffs. The road to the Super Bowl looks like it will run through Buffalo, they were outstanding, they never gave up and it's because of superman, who wears No 17.

Highlights from the Baltimore Ravens at the Buffalo Bills in Week One of the NFL season.

Quote of the season?

We might have already had the game of the season with Buffalo coming back to beat Baltimore 41-40. I think we already had quote of the season as Aaron Rodgers revealed his true feelings about the New York Jets after Sunday's 34-32 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers said he was "happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets".

He was excellent, he looked very comfortable. Obviously there would be mobility issues at 41 but he can throw the football, he can dissect a defense with his brain and he looked comfortable in Arthur Smith's offense.

Justin Fields looked really good as well. The Jets can be pleased with what they put forth in that game, even though they had their hearts ripped out by Chris Boswell's 60-yard field goal to win it.

Packers lay down Super Bowl credentials

I thought the Green Bay Packers looked complete in dismantling the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Jordan Love was very efficient, got plays from his wide receiver and Tucker Kraft had a touchdown as well.

Josh Jacobs continues to be a key part of the attack and Micah Parsons got his sack and quarterback pressures. He was eased into the lineup.

I thought it was so notable because it was so routine for the Packers against a team that went 15-2 last year and won the NFC North.

They laid down an early marker in their division but across the entire NFC. One week won't make a season, but based on Week One the Packers will be in the mix.

Isaac TeSlaa makes an incredible catch in the match between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Purdy and Bosa come up big for 49ers

It wasn't pretty from the San Francisco 49ers and they had to dig deep to get a road win against the Seattle Seahawks. This is why you play certain players and when you pay them they are expected to deliver.

This was closed out with Brock Purdy throwing a touchdown pass to Jake Tonges to give the 49ers a late late lead and then Nick Bosa closes it out with a strip sack and fumble recovery of Sam Darnold.

While they have lost key players, they still have key talent around. Christian McCaffrey had over 30 touches of the football so will be a focal point until Brandon Aiyuk gets back. Not pretty from the Niners, but a win is a win in Week One.

Herbert stars in Brazil

Let's go back to the Friday night game in Brazil where the Chargers recorded a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

We all know how much Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, that was the basis of their attack last year even though he has the prolific Justin Herbert under center. It was different on Friday, it was a Herbert-led attack, he threw for more than 300 yards with three touchdowns.

It's great to have an attitude and control the clock and wear teams down and all of that tough guy stuff, but Herbert is the best player on the Chargers and needs to be the reason they win or lose every Sunday.

Highlights from the Week 1 match-up between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

Player of the Week - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

I'm going to go for Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. I don't think I've ever seen him play better, he was incredible. It was not only the numbers, it was the way he elevated those around him, inspired his teammates.

That's what the great ones do, he's in that realm now. He is unstoppable, box office and I do think we'll see him and Lamar go head-to-head in the AFC Championship Game.

During DeAndre Hopkins' touchdown celebration, Lamar Jackson shoved a fan after his helmet was slapped.

Coach of the Week - Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

I'm going to go Kevin O'Connell after his Vikings beat the Bears on Monday night. The Vikings were in trouble early in this game with Caleb Williams coming out hot and Ben Johnson pulling the strings.

J.J. McCarthy was blowing very hot and cold, threw a pick-six and it looked like the Vikings were on the ropes. Then I think we saw O'Connell's finger-prints and his ability as a quarterback whisperer all over this offense, and certainly had an impact on McCarthy.

He gave him more manageable throws, there were more plays designed for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings worked their way back into it.

It was the players on the field that delivered but it was a plan put together masterfully by Kevin O'Connell.

Highlights from the Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears during the 2025 NFL season.

Play of the Week - DeAndre Hopkins vs Buffalo Bills

I'm going with DeAndre Hopkins and his one-handed touchdown catch against the Bills. D-Hop may be in the autumn of his career but he is still a special special talent and that was an incredible catch.

One of several amazing receptions around the NFL. An honourable mention to Jalen Ramsey for his massive hit on Garrett Wilson to break up the play on fourth down to ice the game for the Steelers against the Jets.

Watch DeAndre Hopkins with a 29-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson vs the Buffalo Bills.

On the radar... the Miami Dolphins

I want to see how the Miami Dolphins respond in Week Two. I also want to see how Mike McDaniel can ride out this rough patch which looks like it will get rougher and rougher. They lost 33-8 to the Indianapolis Colts with Daniel Jones at quarterback, and the Colts scored on all seven possession.

This comes at the end of an offseason where Miami have been questioned for their toughness, in-house discipline and the leadership of McDaniel.

They laid a massive egg. They embarrassed themselves in Week One, they didn't look like they played hard for their coach or cared for their coach in any way.

He doesn't seem to strike fear to demand more from them, it will be an interesting one to play out. This season could go sideways for the Dolphins and if it does there are in for another clear out. That's general manager Chris Grier, that's head coach Mike McDaniel, that's probably quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and probably a mid-season trade of Tyreek Hill to a contending team.

