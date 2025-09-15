Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback expected to need surgery and miss three months with turf toe injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months after suffering a suspected turf toe injury on Sunday.

Burrow limped off during the second quarter of Cincinnati's 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars after falling awkwardly during a sack by Arik Armstead. He was initially labelled as questionable before later being officially ruled out.

NFL Network and ESPN insiders reported that Burrow is expected to require surgery on a Grade 3 turf toe injury, which would sideline him for three months.

It comes as the latest injury setback in a career that saw Burrow suffer a year-ending torn ACL as a rookie before missing six games with a wrist injury in 2023.

Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season and entered the 2025 campaign among the MVP favourites while tipped to spearhead another deep playoff run for Cincinnati.

His injury comes amid the Bengals' first 2-0 opening to a season since 2018, having seen their slow start cost them a playoff spot in 2024.

Jake Browning came in to replace Burrow at quarterback on Sunday, overcoming three interceptions to punish Jacksonville's late mistakes.

He finished the game 21 of 32 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three picks in Burrow's absence, and now looks primed to start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three.

A prospective three-month time-frame would take the Bengals to December, during which they notably face the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills across successive weeks.

Burrow is set to face another spell on the sidelines

Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell...

"Jake Browning has had success out there when he's had to play.

"But we want to see Joe Burrow, he's in the MVP conversation for a reason, this offense is different when he's out there, he's one of the best players in the NFL, that's what you want to see week in week out.

"It's going to be hard, but it's why you have depth."

Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter...

"The conversation around having a strong backup quarterback is so important for situations like this.

"He's not Joe Burrow, he won't be the guy who will be the difference-maker, especially with a team whose defense has not been that strong. Joe Burrow has had to carry a lot of that load."

