Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes has been turned into a 'game manager', says Neil Reynolds

The Kansas City Chiefs have started a season 0-2 for the first time since their last playoff-less campaign in 2014, with Patrick Mahomes 0-2 for the first time in his career.

So where is it going wrong for this storied franchise which has reached five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them, and are we witnessing the beginning of the end of their dynasty?

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter did their best to answer this on the latest Inside The Huddle Podcast, putting the Chiefs' struggles down to the lack of weapons Mahomes has available to him on offense.

"They've turned Mahomes into the biggest, most famous and most expensive 'game manager' ever," Reynolds said.

"It's not his fault, it's what's around him. So he's having to take off running, and he's throwing little passes here and there, because there isn't much else.

"If we took the names off the back of the jerseys, put them in a neutral colour so we didn't know who it was, you'd be impressed with the quarterback, but you'd be like, 'I don't believe in that team'.

"We can't write them off because they've been in three-straight Super Bowls, and Mahomes and [head coach] Andy Reid are there. But, if you take the names off the jerseys, this doesn't look great.

"They really miss [injured] Xavier Worthy and they're obviously going to miss [suspended] Rashee Rice, but in the meantime it's just a struggle.

"They haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Tyreek Hill left the building in 2021. I think it's time to call Tyreek home."

Hill is currently experiencing his own problems with the Miami Dolphins, stuck on a team that's performing even worse - starting the season 0-3 - after having said he wanted out following their failure to make the playoffs last season.

Hill has since walked back those comments, but Schecter said: "I think Tyreek would be up for that, to be honest with you.

"He wants to get the ball. He wants to be with a quarterback who understands his skill set, and he wants to be on a winning team."

The Chiefs aren't a winning team at the moment, but Schecter feels an addition like Hill before the November 4 trade deadline could get the offense back firing.

"You look at the Chiefs offense, their team used to be really good on third down, but there's no answer to the test anymore," she added.

"Mahomes is all they have. You honestly look at this team and think, 'who do we go to?' I couldn't tell you.

"Travis Kelce did not have his best game last week [in the loss to Philadelphia Eagles], and that interception in the red zone was very uncharacteristic, but it still happened - and it didn't look great, it wasn't very athletic looking.

"And then who else do you have? Normally Andy Reid is so creative, but I don't trust anybody on that offense right now, apart from Mahomes, to be creative and to make something happen."

