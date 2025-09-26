Brian Flores relishing Aaron Rodgers battle while Carson Wentz has golden opportunity in Dublin, says Phoebe Schecter

Aaron Rodgers endured a nightmare day when he last encountered Brian Flores and his Minnesota Vikings defense on international soil. He hopes to avoid a repeat on Sunday.

Rodgers will lead the Steelers out when they face the Vikings at Dublin's iconic Croke Park in the first-ever NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland, three decades on from Pittsburgh's preseason matchup with the Chicago Bears in 1997.

The four-time MVP quarterback was intercepted three times and sacked three times when his New York Jets side lost to the Vikings in London last seaosn.

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter look ahead to Sunday's clash on the latest episode of Inside The Huddle Podcast, pointing towards another potential comeback story in Minnesota.

"The Steelers offensive line is in a better place to protect him (Rodgers), the whole organisation is in a better place compared to the Jets," said Schecter.

"But if you are a defensive coordinator coming into this game and you've got a pocket passer, he's not overly-mobile, you're licking your chops because you aren't worried about him getting out of the pocket so you want to flush him out, attack him up the middle and force him to make quick decisions.

"What Brian Flores is so good at is understanding your protection, there's enough history with what Rodgers likes and what the Steelers offense likes, he may force you into a place where he turns your protection and knows your hot routes."

While mobility when escaping pressure has been an evident issue at the age of 41, Rodgers has still managed to showcase flashes of the exquisite arm talent that will see him go down among the most gifted passers in NFL history.

Will it be enough, though, to thwart a Flores defense as expertly-crafted to create and disguise pressure as any in the league?

"Rodgers was excellent in Week One, he had a couple of touchdown connections last week including the game-winner, the throw to DK Metcalf was a beauty," said Reynolds.

"There's a lot to be excited about but he's 41 and getting hit a lot. That's my worry. It's a challenge and a chess match.

"When he played against Brian Flores' defense with the Jets in London he was picked off three times and sacked three times. How does Rodgers respond? How does Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith help him out?

"If he gets rolling like he did in Week One, he's still Aaron Rodgers, but it's a very good defense he's going up against."

Besides their debilitating shortcomings in the running game on offense, Pittsburgh are also ranked down in fifth-worst in total yards allowed, seventh against the pass and sixth against the run through three weeks.

They meet a Vikings attack posed with new hurdles of their own as the well-travelled Carson Wentz retains his starting spot in the absence of the injured J.J. McCarthy. Wentz recently extended his NFL record of having started for six different teams in a six-year period.

He threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings dismantled the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in Week Three.

"I really do have concerns around the Steelers defense," Schecter continued. "I look at who they have been over the last couple of years and so much of what they do is single-high defense, it's in their DNA, they know who they are.

"This year they run 68.2 per cent single-high so far. If you are Carson Wentz coming into this game it's already making your life so much easier.

"They are still missing Joey Porter Jr, there have been moments where Jalen Ramsey looks phenomenal and then times where I'm thinking he's getting beat badly. That's where I'm unsure.

"Carson Wentz has every opportunity to take the gift he's been given. He's got the weapons to attack the Steelers defense."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has established himself as one of the NFL's finest offensive minds after inspiring a career-reviving season for Sam Darnold in 2024. There would no doubt be greater concern over Minnesota's ability to succeed behind Wentz were he not calling the shots from the sideline.

"Rodgers is always a headline act, but I'm fascinated to see how this Carson Wentz operation looks under Kevin O'Connell," said Reynolds.

"They didn't really have to unleash him too much as they thrashed the Bengals in Week Three but he was solid, he was able to get to the bench and get rested.

"Kevin O'Connell resurrected the career of Sam Darnold and I wonder if that will happen with Carson Wentz.

"I believe in the Carson Wentz story, it's going to be fascinating to watch. Brian Flores has a big role to play in this game."

