NFL: Seattle Seahawks resist a late rally to beat Arizona Cardinals 23-20 at home as offense struggles exposed

The Seattle Seahawks resisted a late rally by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to beat Arizona 23-20 on Thursday night after Jason Myers made a 52-yard field goal as time expired and Sam Darnold threw for 242 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead but still managed to complete their eighth straight win over their NFC West rivals.

The Cardinals trailed 20-6 midway through the fourth when Murray threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cardinals' wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr that cut the deficit to 20-13 with 5:50 left.

After Myers missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt, Murray put together another drive and found Emari Demercado for a seven-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left.

Then, Cardinals' Chad Ryland's kick landed short of the landing zone, which gave Seattle a good fielding position at the 40, and Darnold hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard gain that moved Seattle into field-goal range.

A few plays later, Myers calmly knocked the 52-yarder through, making up for his miss just a few minutes before.

"I had no doubt we were going to go down there and score, honestly," Seahawks' wide receiver Smith-Njigba said.

"We just needed one play, a couple plays and Jason's going to go down there and seal the deal."

Image: Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates their win against Arizona Cardinals

Darnold had another efficient outing, completing 18 of 26 passes while Kenneth Walker III ran for 81 yards and Zach Charbonnet added his second rushing touchdown of the season. The Seahawks' defense sacked Cardinals' Kyler Murray six times.

The Seahawks had a 14-3 lead heading into halftime, and the Cardinals (2-2) jogged to the locker room amid scattered boos from their home crowd.

The Seahawks took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on Darnold's 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner after Arizona had opened the scoring on Ryland's 33-yard field goal.

The Cardinals grabbed the early advantage after a strange play a few minutes earlier, which saw Murray throw a ball that was intercepted by Seattle's Coby Bryant, but Bryant fumbled a few seconds later, and the ball was recovered by Arizona's Trey Benson at the same spot where the play started.

Image: Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray heads off the field following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Murray completed 27 of 41 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Harrison had a rough start to the game before making his touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Last year's No 4 overall pick bobbled a ball on a slant route in the second quarter, essentially tossing it to Seattle's Ernest Jones IV, who grabbed it for an interception.

It was the second straight walk-off loss for the Cardinals, who fell 16-15 to the 49ers on a last-second field goal just five days earlier.

"We've got to show up and be ready to go," Murray said. "It's just taking too long. Obviously, the resilience of the team, you love to see it.

"You feel like you're giving yourself a chance to win the game at the end. But it's just too late."

When is the NFL next on Sky Sports?

Watch the Seattle Seahawks host Tampa Bay whilst the Arizona Cardinals host Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 5 from 11.05pm.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.