NFL scores: Patrick Mahomes surpasses Aaron Rodgers to make history as Kansas City Chiefs run riot against Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes surpassed Aaron Rodgers to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 250 career passing touchdowns as Kansas City Chiefs ran riot against Baltimore Ravens.

The Houston Texans produced their first shut-out since 2010 with a 26-0 stroll against Tennessee Titans, while the Buffalo Bills also moved to 4-0 by beating the New Orleans Saints 31-19.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the battle of two unbeaten teams as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were edged out 31-25 in Florida.

Baltimore Ravens 20-37 Kansas City Chiefs

Playing in his 116th career contest, three-time Super Bowl winner Mahomes passed Rodgers for the quickest to 250 passing touchdowns.

Mahomes' 249th was a 4-yard score to JuJu Smith-Schuster, with his 250th coming on an 8-yarder to Isiah Pacheco in the second quarter. He went on to add two more touchdown passes, bringing his career total to 252, which is 27th all time.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter in an injury-filled game.

Philadelphia Eagles 31-25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Image: Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert (88) was on target in the first half

The Eagles used a fake tush push, another special teams touchdown and a late defensive stop to stay undefeated with Jalen Hurts throwing two touchdown passes.

Sydney Brown returned a blocked punt for a score as the Eagles sealed their 20th victory in 21 games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eagles' Cameron Latu blocked a punt by Bucs punter Riley Dixon, allowing Sydney Brown to send it in for a touchdown!

Chase McLaughlin's 65-yard field goal for Tampa on the final play of the first half was the longest in NFL history in an outdoor stadium. It was was just shy of tying Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yarder for Baltimore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Tampa's Chase McLaughlin drill this MONSTER 65-yard field goal against the Eagles....

The only QBs over the last 30 seasons to win 18 straight games that they started and finished

Tom Brady



Aaron Rodgers



Jalen Hurts*



*active



Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21 San Francisco 49ers

The Jaguars defeated the 49ers, improving their record to 3-1 with Jacksonville's defense forcing five turnovers, extending their league-leading total.

A late third-quarter 87-yard punt return touchdown by Parker Washington proved crucial for the Jaguars as they outlasted a scrappy performance by the 49ers.

Indianapolis Colts 20-27 Los Angeles Rams

A fourth quarter filled was filled with drama as the Rams (3-1) claimed a tight win over the Colts (3-1) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford's late 88-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell and Kam Curl's second interception seal thrilling Rams comeback win.

Matthew Stafford in the 4th quarter vs Indianapolis

🧊 9/10



🧊 172 passing yards



🧊 2 TDs



Chicago Bears 25-24 Las Vegas Raiders

A blocked field goal by Josh Blackwell enabled the Bears to escape with victory to improve to 2-2.

After D'Andre Swift's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left put the Bears in front, Geno Smith led the Raiders (1-3) into position for Carlson's kick with 38 seconds left.

Blackwell came in nearly untouched from the left side, dived and deflected the ball before celebrating wildly.

Washington Commanders 27-34 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons overcame the visiting Commanders as Michael Penix Jr completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and threw two touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers 18-21 New York Giants

Image: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) had 54 yards rushing

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the opening drive of his first career start after taking over from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who started the first three games.

Dart was 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards and another touchdown as the Giants (1-3) claimed a big win.

Image: Wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted from the field with an injured right knee in the second quarter

Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted from the field with an injured right knee in the second quarter, with reports suggested he has a suspected ACL injury. Several of Nabers' Giants teammates, including benched quarterback Russell Wilson, surrounded him before he was lifted onto the cart.

Nabers had his hands over his head as the cart sped away, but he then raised his right arm to acknowledge the Giants fans cheering for him.

Tennessee Titans 0-26 Houston Texans

Image: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) helped the Texans shut down the Titans to pick up their first win of 2025

CJ Stroud threw for two touchdowns while Houston's defense limited the visiting Titans to 175 total yards in a shut out, the Texans' first of the season.

Stroud's 12-yard strike to Woody Marks on the first play of the fourth quarter was Houston's first touchdown in the red zone this year.

It capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive that lasted 7:51 and saw the Texans convert a 2nd-and-33 via a 37-yard pass to Nico Collins.

Stroud completed 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards as Houston (1-3) ended a three-game slide.

Carolina Panthers 13-42 New England Patriots

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Marcus Jones finesse with a spectacular punt return touchdown against Carolina Panthers

The Patriots maintained their pursuit of the Bills in the AFC East by thrashing the Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

Carolina opened the scoring when quarterback Bryce Young connected with tight end Tommy Tremble for a seven-yard touchdown.

But Drake Maye's Patriots bossed the contest from that point and cornerback Marcus Jones put the icing on the New England cake with an 87-yard touchdown off a punt return.

New Orleans Saints 19-31 Buffalo Bills

James Cook rushed for more than 100 yards for the third straight game and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2024, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Buffalo moved to a perfect 4-0.

The Saints trio Spencer Rattler, Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara each rushed for more than 49 yards but New Orleans are now 0-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Khalil Shakir's spin cycle result in a quality touchdown for the Bills...

Cleveland Browns 10-34 Detroit Lions

The Lions' explosive offence blew away the Cleveland Browns' number one-ranked defence as Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown impressed.

When is the NFL next on Sky Sports?

