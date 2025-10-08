Odell Beckham Jr handed six-game ban after accepting NFL performance-enhancing drug violation

Odell Beckham Jr has accepted a six-game ban for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The 32-year-old wide receiver revealed he failed a drugs test when he was with the Miami Dolphins last season.

The revelation came during an episode of 'The Pivot Podcast' in which Beckham Jr stressed he had not knowingly taken any banned substances.

Beckham Jr explained that when he asked the NFL to confirm which PED he had tested positive for he was told his "testosterone levels were too high".

Confirmation of Beckham Jr's suspension was published by the NFL on Tuesday, with the three-time Pro Bowler ineligible from playing in the league for the next six weeks.

Despite the news, the 10-year NFL veteran said he hopes to continue his career this season.

He played nine games with the Miami Dolphins last season, catching nine passes for 55 yards, before his release.

Beckham, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, posted 1,000-yard seasons four of his first five years in the league with the New York Giants.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 season and was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 but tore his ACL in the victory.

Over his career, Beckham has 575 catches for 7,987 yards, the latter of which ranks 119th all-time in NFL history.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.