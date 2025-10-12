New York Jets: Justin Fields' struggles brought into spotlight but Aaron Glenn bats away questions over future as starter

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn dismissed questions over Justin Fields’ future as the team’s starting quarterback after a dismal display against the Denver Broncos in London saw the winless Jets move to 0-6.

Fields was sacked nine times and threw for 45 yards as the Jets' offense struggled mightily at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, finishing the game with an astonishing -10 net passing yards against an impressive Broncos defense.

Glenn was asked after the game if he would consider benching Fields for next week.

"Come on man, what kind of question is that?" he responded.

"There's a number of guys that have bad games, that doesn't mean you just bench them. You know better than that.

"Everybody's played a role in that, it's not just Justin. I understand where you're trying to take that but there's a number of guys who have to pick their game up so I don't want to pin this all on Justin."

Glenn and Fields both arrived at the Jets ahead of the 2025 season tasked with turning around their fortunes after a miserable 2024 season ended with just five wins.

However their struggles have continued and arguably deepened, with the lifeless offensive showing in London on Sunday only amplifying the sense of panic amid a weary fanbase.

"We put ourselves in this hole, we're 0-6 and we claim that, but we're going to continue to get better," vowed Glenn.

"No one's going to feel sorry for you."

Payton credits 'outstanding' defense with win

The Broncos' win sees them move to 4-2 on the season, and crucially they retain the momentum built in last week's comeback victory over Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

In London they leant heavily on a formidable defensive unit, whose ninth and final sack of the game sealed the win as the Jets approached a position that would have allowed them to attempt a game-winning field goal.

Image: The Broncos' defense had nine sacks in a dominant display in London

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Nik Bonitto is an early frontrunner to claim this season's award having claimed a league-leading eight sacks so far.

"Our defense was outstanding today," reflected head coach Sean Payton.

"For the most part we kept them in that spot we wanted them."

"It was great to get the win, they're hard to come by, especially the way it finished with them on the cusp of field-goal range.

"It doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing. They put you in those third downs where you really don't want to be in.

"It's frustrating [when the offense is not clicking], we were fortunate that our defense rose to the occasion."

