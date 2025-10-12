NFL London: Puka Nacua suffers injury ahead of Los Angeles Rams game against Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham

The NFL London game at Wembley Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars could be missing one of its marquee attractions next Sunday.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left his side's 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, with his status for the team's trip to the UK uncertain.

Nacua suffered an awkward fall while attempting to make a catch in the end zone in the second quarter, managing to get back to his feet before dropping back to the ground after a few steps as medical staff came on to provide treatment.

Nacua went to the locker room for further examination before returning in the third quarter, but without being targeted for the remainder of the game.

"Puka tried to be able to give it a go, just didn't feel good enough," said McVay.

"I just don't know enough about really what's going on and how he's going to feel and how he's going to respond. He maybe could have really pressed through, but we were kind of more being smart than anything."

Nacua had just two catches for 28 yards in the game having led the league in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588) through five weeks.

"You're worried about him to a certain extent, but it's still Puka Nacua at the end of the day and you know how tough he is," said Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.

"It's likely that he'll be able to come out of it. Obviously wasn't feeling amazing, but I'm sure with a little bit of time right now going into this next week, he'll have time to heal up and get back out there."

The Rams made hard work of downing a limping Ravens team, Kyren Williams giving Los Angeles the lead with a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before Matthew Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee on an eight-yard touchdown pass to punish Zay Flowers' fumble for a 17-3 lead.

