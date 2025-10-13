NFL: Tennessee Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan after dismal start to season

The Tennessee Titans have sacked head coach Brian Callahan after a dismal start to the season which has left the franchise rock bottom of the AFC South.

The Titans' 20-10 defeat at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday took their record to 1-5, having also lost to the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

Tennessee snapped a four-game losing streak to start the campaign with a one-point victory over the Arizona Cardinals at the start of October but the most recent loss to the Raiders has proved to be Callahan's last in charge.

The Raiders defeat was Titans' fourth loss by at least 10 points this season, the most by any team.

Image: Callahan's overall record as head coach of the Titans was 4-19 from 23 games

A Titans statement read: "These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character.

"We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach.

"We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans

"Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."

Callahan coached the Titans for 23 games in total, attaining a dire record of 4-19.

Tennessee have not appointed an interim coach as of yet.

Image: Titans quarterback Cam Ward was the No 1 draft pick

The Nashville-based side's struggles have come despite No 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward being their starting quarterback.

The Titans face the New England Patriots next up on Sunday.

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel - sacked by Tennessee in January 2024 after six seasons at the helm - is in charge of the Patriots, who are 4-2 this year.

