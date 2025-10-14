NFL: Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills beaten by Atlanta Falcons as Chicago Bears edge Washington Commanders

Bijan Robinson matched a career high with 170 rushing yards and gave Atlanta an early two-touchdown lead with the NFL's longest run of the season as the Falcons denied Josh Allen's comeback attempt to beat the Buffalo Bills 24-14 on Monday night.

Robinson's career-long 81-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put Atlanta (3-2) ahead 21-7, his 170 yards coming on 19 carries. He also made six catches for 68 yards for a career-best 238 yards from scrimmage.

Head coach Raheem Morris said Robinson "is the best player in football; I've said it multiple times."

London had 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Penix threw for 250 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to London, while completing 20 of 32 passes without an interception.

Allen threw two touchdown passes, including a 16-yarder to Ray Davis to open the second half.

Allen and the Bills (4-2) were stopped on fourth down near midfield late in the third quarter. They failed to take advantage of another opportunity when Greg Rousseau blocked Parker Romo's 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth.

Allen and the Bills again failed to capitalise. The Falcons secured the win with a 14-play, five-minute drive that included Penix's 23-yard pass to Robinson. Romo's 33-yard field goal extended the lead to 10 points, and the Bills were left with 1:47 on the clock and no timeouts.

Atlanta linebacker DeAngelo Malone intercepted Allen's last throw with 41 seconds remaining. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, giving him four interceptions in his last three games. He had only one pick in his previous 12 games, including the playoffs.

Tyler Allgeier scored the Falcons' first touchdown on a 21-yard run.

Chicago Bears 25-24 Washington Commanders

It wasn't quite the same drama as the Hail Mary that decided these teams' game a year ago, but Caleb Williams and the Bears did get the better of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on a final-play score Monday night, with Chicago defeating Washington 25-24 thanks to a 38-yard field goal by new kicker Jake Moody.

With D'Andre Swift rushing for 108 yards on 14 carries, and grabbing a pair of receptions for 67 yards - including a 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown - the Bears (3-2), coming off their bye, extended their winning streak to three games under first-year coach Ben Johnson.

Williams finished 17 for 29 for 252 yards through the air, with the touchdown pass to Swift that was helped by a whiffed tackle along the sideline by Washington safety Quan Martin, as well as running for a score. Daniels ended up 19 for 16 for 211 yards and a trio of touchdown tosses.

The Commanders, so good at protecting the ball until now, hurt themselves with three turnovers, matching their total from the first five games.

That included Jayden Daniels' first interception of the season, rookie running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt's second fumble in two weeks and, most critical of all, a botched handoff between the two that resulted in a fumble as Washington was trying to run out the clock while up 24-22.

That gave Chicago the ball with a little more than three minutes left, and Williams then led the nine-play, 36-yard closing drive that finished with Moody's fourth field goal of a rainy night. His teammates mobbed him, then raised up off the ground in a mass celebration on the field.

Williams and Daniels - who both won the Heisman Trophy in college and entered the NFL together as the top two overall selections in the 2024 draft - are now 1-1 against each other as pros.

Moody, signed off the practice squad because Cairo Santos was out with an injured quadriceps, made field goals from 47 and 48 yards in the first quarter and 41 in the third. But he had a 48-yard attempt blocked on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Moody was cut by the San Francisco 49ers - who drafted him in the third round in 2023 - this September after two missed attempts in Week One.

