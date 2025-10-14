Philadelphia Eagles: Somebody inside Super Bowl champions is creating 'havoc', says Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh says there is "havoc" inside the Philadelphia Eagles as the wobbling Super Bowl champions look to recover from successive defeats.

Tension has lingered since the beginning of the Eagles' Super Bowl defence this season, despite Nick Sirianni's side starting a perfect 4-0.

Those potential issues have since been amplified by back-to-back losses against the Denver Broncos and NFC East rival New York Giants, who claimed an unlikely 34-17 win behind Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and a vastly improved offensive line effort last Thursday.

They have looked a shade of the rampant unit that out-muscled, out-thought and out-manoeuvred the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX in February. On that day they were relentless in their hunt, overwhelming Andy Reid's dynasty team on both sides of the ball. They look a different team right now.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are having some turmoil," said Sky Sports NFL's Super Bowl-winning Suh, who spent one season with the Eagles in 2022.

"I won't say the 'S' word as in snake, but there is something within that organisation that is creating havoc.

"There are unhappy people within that organisation, I don't think there is excitement on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side there is frustration because they are so used to a high-powered offense that allows them to rest. It's fizzling apart right now."

Star wide receiver AJ Brown has been visibly frustrated with his role and recently took to social media with a cryptic post in which a bible verse was deemed to have been a shot at his lack of usage. Saquon Barkley has meanwhile been limited to 325 rushing yards at 3.4 yards per carry and four total touchdowns through six weeks, having led the NFL with 2,283 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

The Eagles have been enduring teething issues under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, whose offense ranks third-worst in total yards, fourth-worst in passing, and eighth-worst in the running game after taking over from Kellen Moore.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 117 of 172 passes (68 per cent) for just 1,172 yards (19th in the league) at 195.3 yards per game for eight touchdowns to one interception.

"The fact they were winning four games and falling apart, now you lose two on the trot there's no doubt the cracks are going to show and wreak that toxic element right now. I am concerned for them," said Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter.

"I don't know who is going to pull them together.

"Look at the last two games, Saquon Barkley has had a total of 18 carries, he's your No 1 player, that's concerning.

"Everybody else is that 'me first' attitude and you can't have success like that. You can't be another Super Bowl-winning team like that."

Vic Fangio's defense is also facing question marks as it continues to adapt to the loss of retired veteran Brandon Graham and free agency departure Josh Sweat. Nolan Smith Jr. currently sits on injured reserve having starred down the stretch last season, while in-season free agent signing Za'Darius Smith just announced his surprise retirement.

But predominantly, it has been their stutters moving the ball that has fuelled their recent setbacks.

They now face a Brian Flores-guided Minnesota Vikings defense with a tendency to put the field diagnosis of opposing quarterbacks and the play-calling of offensive coordinators through a blender.

"There were trials and tribulations last year but they found a way to work through that because they could have something they could feed off," Suh continued.

"It was Saquon or their defense or their offensive line, their offensive line right now is beat up which is the backbone of that team.

"The defensive line is young and don't have a true leader there. That's what Howie (Roseman) wants as a general manager. His two powerhouses up front are not in synch to take care of the characters around it."

