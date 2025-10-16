The NFL has no great teams in wide-open race to Super Bowl LX, says Neil Reynolds

The 2025 NFL season is wide-open. Super Bowl contenders are wobbling, surprise packages are emerging and right now it is any team's for the taking in Santa Clara, California in February.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are on losing streaks, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are limping in the absence of their star quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield is an MVP favourite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be back in the hunt after toppling the red-hot Championship-chasing Detroit Lions having endured a stuttering start to their campaign. They are also about to get their star wide receiver Rashee Rice back from suspension.

"You know the scene on Black Friday where they open the supermarket doors, and everybody races to buy the cheap TVs, and you think one guy is in front and thinks he's going to get it but falls over the oranges, and then somebody else skids around the corner, you think they're in front and they crash into the cereal boxes. That's this NFL season," says Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds on Inside the Huddle.

Allen's Bills had looked in imperious form as they marched out to a perfect 4-0 start, only to suffer back-to-back defeats to the New England Patriots and the Bijan Robinson-inspired Atlanta Falcons.

There is meanwhile a lingering tension within the champion Eagles as they struggle to move the ball on offense, fuelling frustration for AJ Brown and raising question marks over first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Philadelphia, who dismantled the Chiefs at the Super Bowl last February, are coming off a shock defeat to the New York Giants while ranked third-worst in the league on offense.

Elsewhere, a written-off Daniel Jones, cast aside with the Giants last season, has emerged as the shock comeback story of the season in leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 5-1 start as playoff contenders.

"I'm always the one that really complains about the first four weeks of the NFL and it looks terrible - I actually felt better about teams the first four weeks. We hit Week Five and I was like 'who is good?'," said Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter.

"I think it's hard to tell who is the best. The Eagles seem to work on this two-week cycle of they're really good and then they're actually terrible. The Bills have lost two on the trot, I think the Bucs, crazy enough, are a good team, but are they a good team who can consistently be good?

"The Colts, what is happening there? Who would have said they are a good team? Look at them."

Mayfield has been phenomenal in inspiring Tampa Bay to a 5-1 start at the top of the NFC South, while Sam Darnold has continued the career-resurrecting form he showed in Minnesota since signing a bumper deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

"I think it's Tampa Bay (the best team at the moment)," added Reynolds. "Given that Baker Mayfield is down to wide receiver No 5/6/7/8.

"There was a lot of talk after the game when the Bucs played the Seattle Seahawks, a few people wrote that could be an NFC Championship dress rehearsal, but they do look like two of the best teams in the NFL. Their defenses can rise up as well.

"There's definitely something there for Tampa Bay, but there probably isn't a great team in the league this year."

Familiar offensive woes haunted the Chiefs across a 0-2 and then 2-2 opening, before they also dropped a game late against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Andy Reid's dynasty team are seemingly learning to weather the storm, with offensive improvement evident and Rice's return imminent.

"It's really odd, we're used to having some clear winners," Schecter continued. "Maybe at this time of year it's where the Chiefs start to get better, it's where they start to excel. But the timeline is thrown off for a normal season.

"I think a lot comes down to prominent injuries. The Ravens don't have Lamar Jackson, there is no team without Lamar Jackson.

"There is no Bengals team without Joe Burrow. It's fascinating, coming into the season the AFC felt quarterback driven. The NFC are surviving with some of these injuries and the AFC teams have the quarterback injuries."

