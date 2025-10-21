Russell Wilson hits out at Sean Payton after Denver Broncos coach made dig at New York Giants quarterback

Russell Wilson fired back at Sean Payton on social media on Tuesday, a little under 48 hours after the Denver Broncos' coach took a swipe at the New York Giants' backup quarterback who lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart following an 0-3 start.

"Classless… but not surprised…." Wilson said on X. "Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media."

Wilson took his own jab at Payton, for whom he played one ill-fated season in 2023, by referencing the "Bounty Gate" scandal from 2009-11 with the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL in 2012 found the team was rewarding players for hits on opponents with intent to injure, and Payton was suspended for a year.

Payton said after Denver's historic 33-32 comeback win on Sunday that the Giants "found a little spark with" Dart, who became the starter, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

"I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said, 'We were hoping that change would've happened long after our game,'" Payton said.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle in 2022 and signed a five-year, $245m (£183m) extension. They went 4-11 in his first season before Denver hired Payton, who was returning to coaching following a stint in broadcasting.

Payton benched Wilson 15 games in, a move that ensured the QB would not get injured. If Wilson were on the roster by March 17, 2024, his $37m (£27m) salary for 2025 would have been guaranteed.

Wilson was released to put an end to the ugly breakup between a veteran coach and player who had each won the Super Bowl separately.

Now a little over a month away from turning 37, Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh before signing in free agency with the Giants.

