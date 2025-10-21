Jude McAtamney: New York Giants cut Irish kicker after costly misses in Denver Broncos defeat

The New York Giants cut kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday in the aftermath of him missing two extra points in their stunning 33-32 loss at Denver.

McAtamney was waived as one of a series of roster moves that also included the team bringing back rookie cornerback Korie Black.

Parting ways with McAtamney paves the way for Younghoe Koo, who has been on the practice squad, to make his Giants debut on Sunday at reigning champions Philadelphia if regular starter Graham Gano is not ready to return.

McAtamney missed a crucial extra point after Jaxson Dart had punched in a one-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 32-30 lead with 30 seconds remaining, enabling Denver to snatch the victory with a Wil Lutz field goal as time expired.

The Giants had notably led 19-0 in the game, before seeing the Broncos score 33 points in the fourth quarter alone.

"It's on me," McAtamney said post-game. "I missed vital points at vital times today. I'm not going to shy away from that."

McAtamney signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft, having previously played at Division II university Chowan before transferring to Rutgers in college. He previously played Gaelic football for Derry, winning an U20 Ulster Championship in 2018.

Asked Monday what his plan was at kicker, coach Brian Daboll said only the staff would see how the week goes. It's unclear when Gano might be able to return from a groin injury or even if the Giants would go back to him if healthy.

Black returns after playing two games for the Jets. A seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, he made the Giants' initial 53-man roster but was cut not long after as they tried to balance things and hoped to retain him on the practice squad.

New York also re-signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia to the practice squad, making room for him by releasing linebacker LB Jonas Griffith from it.

