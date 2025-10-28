NFL: Kansas City Chiefs dominate Washington Commanders to win 28-7 and claim ninth consecutive victory over their opponents

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs to a dominant 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night, claiming their ninth consecutive victory over their opponents.

Patrick Mahomes wound up throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Hunt found the end zone twice, and the Chiefs' defense helped pull away from a half-time tie for the comfortable success at Arrowhead Stadium.

One of Mahomes' touchdown passes went to Travis Kelce, giving him 83 scores to tie Priest Holmes for the Chiefs' career record, and another went to Rashee Rice, who caught nine passes for 93 yards in his second game back from a six-game NFL suspension.

The victory meant the Chiefs (5-3) completed their fourth win in five games and it also extended their dominance over the Commanders to nine straight wins and 11 in 12 games overall.

"I think it just shows the growth we've had as a team," Mahomes said. "Even though we didn't start the way we wanted to on offense, it showed we can battle through adversity and play the brand of football we want to play."

Marcus Mariota, who started in place of injured Jayden Daniels, had 213 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Commanders (3-5), who fell to 1-4 away from home this season.

Terry McLaurin returned from a quad issue to catch three passes for 54 yards, though he aggravated the injury late in the game. Deebo Samuel also returned from a bruised heel, but only managed three catches.

Kansas City marched 72 yards for a touchdown, and the Commanders answered with a 66-yard drive that McLaurin finished with a touchdown reception that was first ruled incomplete but overturned upon review.

Image: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs up field against Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil

The clinching blow came midway through the fourth quarter, a 13-play, 94-yard drive by the Chiefs that finally broke the Commanders.

Rice finished it with an 18-yard touchdown reception after he had twice come up just shy of scoring earlier in the game.

