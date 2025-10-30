NFL 2025 trade deadline: AJ Brown, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Calais Campbell - who could be on the move?

The NFL trade deadline is just days away. Super Bowl contenders are looking to load up, losing teams are seeking Draft capital and wantaway stars are making themselves known.

Teams will have until 4pm Eastern Time on Tuesday November 4 to make their moves, be it in view of bolstering their championship charge or planning for the future.

Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter cast their eyes over some of the marquee names being linked to trades around the league.

"I think this is a great time to see, it gives you a little bit of a tell of who a team is in terms of what are their playoff goals, Super Bowl goals, how much are they willing to trade during this season," said Schecter.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Does AJ Brown stay?

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning wide receiver AJ Brown has been at the centre of trade speculation amid a disgruntled start to the season over his lack of involvement on offense.

Reynolds: "I think he stays because these grumblings come every couple of weeks and then he goes out and has 120 yards and a touchdown. I think they just kind of put up with it.

"I think sometimes the right thing is to obviously stay, have team success, all of that, be remembered as part of a championship team. But I've seen over the years, quarterbacks, non-quarterbacks, receivers especially, who do just want to have their stats."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jalen Hurts throws a 37-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Minnesota Vikings.

Schecter: "Jalen Hurts was saying how, just like saying we have naughty children. He just was like, they'll be fine. We'll be okay. But it's hard.

"At what point are you saying, I am so much more important than the success of this team? Because ultimately, if he went somewhere else, he would be going somewhere else to be the star receiver. And that doesn't mean you're going to win. And that also doesn't mean that your volume is going to increase as well.

"Why would you not want to be a part of a Super Bowl-winning team, a team that seems to have potential every year at the moment to make it back to the Super Bowl? Unless you really feel so strongly that I want to go back to a team that wants to build from the bottom up and I want to be a part of that and I want to be that rock for whatever quarterback that is. I don't know if I would want to do that."

'What was Garrett thinking?

Image: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has unsurprisingly emerged as a trade candidate amid his team's all-too-familiar state of irrelevance. He continues to deliver monster statistics within one of the league's best defenses, which has gone years with no reward from its offense.

Garrett had logged a trade request with the Browns earlier this year while underlining his 'desire to win', only to instead sign a four-year $160m contract extension.

Reynolds: "I still go back to Miles Garrett. What was he thinking? I know the money was huge, but I don't know what he was thinking re-signing with the Cleveland Browns when he had agitated for a move away. AJ Brown with Philadelphia never seems happy. Free Maxx Crosby from Las Vegas, they're in a rebuild."

Schecter: "I know we kind of joke about Maxx Crosby being a prisoner a little bit, but it really feels like that.

"I don't know if you heard his (Garrett's) quote after the game last week where he was saying he had five sacks in his game and they lost. And he was like, 'I would get rid of all of those sacks if it just meant to win'. It was just kind of like heart-breaking to hear him say that. He doesn't care about any records, as long as they won. So you just think this man is so unhappy.

"There's nobody else on that team though. At some point you think this is the human, this is still a person who has to love what they do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell and Phoebe Schecter discuss which NFL rookies have impressed them the most in the 2025 season so far.

Change in Baltimore?

The Baltimore Ravens kept their season alive on Sunday with victory over the Chicago Bears having been marred by one of the league's worst defenses through the first eight weeks.

Injuries have played a major part in their struggles, with defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike out for the season and star quarterback Lamar Jackson recently missing time. Could they seek reinforcements while attempting to resurrect their playoff hopes?

Schecter: "Looking at the Ravens, there's a lot of talk around them trading away tight Mark Andrews to get someone else. You look at Calais Campbell. That might be a nice fit. Again, they need to strengthen that defensive line, bring him back home.

"He's phenomenal and his size alone. This Ravens defensive line just needs that help right now and that becomes a big trade because you're thinking Mark Andrews, would they get rid of their tight end who they've had for ages? But we've seen that they've been able to do that, they're not afraid to let people go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derrick Henry got his second touchdown of the game as Baltimore secured just their second win of the season.

Moves in the NFC East?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has asserted himself as one of the NFL's most savvy businessmen during free agency and the trade deadline, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to make no secret of his openness to exploring trades.

In Jerry-fashion, he recently explained the Cowboys were looking into a defensive trade... having just traded his star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The NFC East remains one of football's most competitive divisions - will somebody look to nudge themselves ahead of the curve?

Reynolds: "I think about teams that are normally active, Philadelphia always try and add a piece or two, I think we should look out for them. I think Detroit still need an edge rusher even though they just signed Aidan Hutchinson to that big deal. But those who, I said it's bad teams sell, good teams buy, desperate teams also buy. So let's keep an eye on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, right?"

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.