NFL: Baltimore Ravens hammer Miami Dolphins as Lamar Jackson wins on return from injury
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns on his return from injury to lead the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the Miami Dolphins; Miami's mistakes outweighed first-half dominance as they fell to 2-7 to pile more pressure on coach Mike McDaniel
Friday 31 October 2025 07:09, UK
The Miami Dolphins reverted to form as Lamar Jackson savoured a 28-6 victory on his return from injury for the Baltimore Ravens.
Just four days after a dominant 34-10 win in Atlanta, the Dolphins' familiar struggles resurfaced. They failed to recover from a 14-6 half-time deficit and slumped to 2-7 for the season.
The plane banner calling for coach Mike McDaniel's head did not appear this time, but fan frustration was palpable as the Dolphins unravelled in the second half.
The Dolphins were architects of their own downfall on a night when self-inflicted mistakes defined the outcome.
A red-zone turnover led to Baltimore's first touchdown, a collision between defenders allowed a second, and a false start stalled a promising drive.
Although Jackson was returning from injury, Miami did control the first half, holding the ball for nearly 19 minutes and outgaining Baltimore 226-108. Yet, they managed only two field goals from Riley Patterson.
Jackson capitalised on a fumble by Tahj Washington, connecting with Mark Andrews for two touchdowns.
A false start by Larry Borom forced a field goal attempt that Patterson missed wide right.
The Ravens sealed the win with two third-quarter touchdowns: a three-yard pass to Charlie Kolar and a nine-yard strike to Rashod Bateman.
"It sucks," McDaniel said. "I think it's a pretty consistent formula - fans enjoy winning. We have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience, and unfortunately, we didn't do that.
"It wasn't for lack of effort. We had the ability to take control like the last game. Unfortunately, in critical points of execution, we fell short."
