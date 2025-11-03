NFL: Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills beat Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs while Cam Little breaks NFL field goal record

Josh Allen overcame Patrick Mahomes again, Cam Little made NFL kicking history and Daniel Jones endured a miserable day for the Indianapolis Colts on a high-scoring Sunday...

Kansas City Chiefs 21-28 Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to outduel Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo defeated Kansas City in a rematch of last season's AFC championship game.

James Cook had 114 yards rushing and Buffalo's defense did the rest in harassing Mahomes, who was sacked three times, hit 15 more and finished with the worst completion percentage of his career.

The game was decided in the final 17 seconds, when Mahomes threw three straight incompletions from Buffalo's 40. The last throw fell short of the end zone and was batted down by rookie Maxwell Hairston. The drive began at Kansas City's 42 after Matt Prater's 52-yard field goal attempt for the Bills struck the right upright.

Allen was 23 of 26 - a team-record 88.5 completion percentage - for 273 yards for Buffalo, who improved to 6-2 and has won two straight since losing consecutive games. The Bills have defeated Kansas City in five straight regular-season meetings, but are 0-4 in playoff matchups dating to the 2020 postseason - including last season's AFC title game.

The Chiefs (5-4) had a three-game win streak snapped after winning five of their last six.

Mahomes, who entered having passed for three touchdowns in each of his past three outings, finished 15 of 34 - a career-worst 44.1 completion percentage - for 250 yards and no scores and an interception.

Chicago Bears 47-42 Cincinnati Bengals

Caleb Williams connected with Colston Loveland for a 58-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left as Chicago beat Cincinnati in a wild game that featured three touchdowns in the last two minutes and two lead changes in the final minute.

After Joe Flacco put the Bengals ahead 42-41 with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas, Chicago took over on its own 28 with 54 seconds left. Four plays later, on first down from the 42, Williams found Loveland down the middle. The rookie tight end caught it at the Bengals 36, bounced off Cincinnati defensive backs Jordan Battle and Geno Stone and ran to the end zone to give Chicago its fifth win in six games.

Williams passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a TD pass from D.J. Moore on a trick play for the Bears' first score. He later hauled in a 20-yard pass from Tyson Bagent, becoming the first starting QB in nearly 82 years with multiple receptions in a game.

The 40-year-old Flacco was 30 of 44 for a career-high 470 yards and four touchdowns. But the Bengals scored at least 30 points and lost for the second straight week and sixth time dating to last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars 30-29 Las Vegas Raiders (OT)

Trevor Lawrence scored on a quarterback sneak in overtime for his second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat Las Vegas 30-29 on Sunday when nose tackle DaVon Hamilton batted down Geno Smith's pass to deny the Raiders a winning two-point conversion.

Jacksonville's Cam Little broke an NFL record with a 68-yard field goal at the end of the first half, and his 48-yarder with 16 seconds left sent the game to OT.

With 3:24 left in the extra period, Lawrence jumped over the pile and stretched the ball just over the goal line for a 30-23 lead with 3:24 left. Smith responded by hitting Brock Bowers for a two-yard touchdown, but his throw on the two-point try never even reached the end zone because the 335-pound Hamilton got his hands up and swatted it away.

Lawrence, who battled an illness, completed 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards, and his seven-yard run early in the fourth quarter put the Jags ahead 13-9. Travis Etienne rushed for 84 yards on 22 carries.

Bowers, who missed the previous three games because of a knee injury, caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Smith passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Denver Broncos 18-15 Houston Texans

Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes and Wil Lutz made a 34-yard field goal as time expired as the Denver Broncos rallied to beat the Houston Texans 18-15 to extend their winning streak to six games.

They improved to 4-0 this season in games where they trailed entering the fourth quarter.

The Broncos (7-2) had punted three times in a row before a 25-yard scramble by Nix got them to their 39 with less than a minute to go. J.K. Dobbins followed with a 9-yard scamper and a 9-yard run by Nix two plays after that set up the game-winning field goal.

Nix couldn't do much in the first three quarters against Houston's top-ranked defense, but RJ Harvey's 27-yard TD reception and Troy Franklin's 2-point conversion grab tied it at 15-all early in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud sustained a concussion when he was hit at the end of a slide early in the first quarter. Ka'imi Fairbairn tied a career-high with five field goals, but the Texans struggled to move the ball with Davis Mills at quarterback after Stroud's injury.

Carolina Panthers 16-13 Green Bay Packers

Rico Dowdle rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and his big run in the final minute set up Ryan Fitzgerald's last-second 49-yard field goal as Carolina beat Green Bay to snap the Packers' three-game win streak.

The loss could prove costly for Green Bay (5-2-1). Packers star tight end Tucker Kraft was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Running behind an injury-riddled offensive line, Dowdle responded with a brilliant 25-carry performance that included one big mistake. Fitzgerald's ensuing 48-yard extra-point attempt into a swirling wind was well short, keeping Carolina's lead at 13-6.

Dowdle and Fitzgerald both redeemed themselves after Green Bay's Josh Jacobs scored a tying touchdown from two yards out on third-and-goal with 2:01 left. Rather than having to go for two to tie the game, the Packers evened the score on Brandon McManus' extra point.

After Carolina got the ball back, Dowdle's 19-yard carry on second-and-10 from midfield got the Panthers in field-goal position, and the rookie kicker from Florida State came through as time expired.

San Francisco 49ers 34-24 New York Giants

Christian McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass from Mac Jones while rushing for another score and San Francisco got back on track by running all over New York on the way to a victory.

McCaffrey accounted for 173 scrimmage yards - 106 on the ground on his 28 carries and 67 receiving on five catches.

A week after a franchise-low 10 rushing attempts, Kyle Shanahan's team ran the ball 39 times for 159 yards, including Brian Robinson Jr.'s 18-yard touchdown that sent a lot of the Giants crowd to the exits.

Jones completed his first 14 passes on the way to finishing 19 of 24 for 235 yards and touchdown passes to McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings. Jones bounced back from a fumble forced by Brian Burns and caught by Abdul Carter to improve to 5-2 as a starter this season.

Atlanta Falcons 23-24 New England Patriots

Drake Maye threw two touchdown passes and had a pair of turnovers in an uneven performance as New England held on for its sixth straight victory over Atlanta after Parker Romo missed a potential tying extra point for the Falcons.

Terrell Jennings had his first career rushing touchdown for the Patriots (7-2).

New England led 24-17 in the fourth quarter when Michael Penix Jr. connected with Drake London for a 40-yard gain along the sideline with Christian Gonzalez in coverage. Gonzalez was injured on the play after being landed on the play, leaving the Patriots without their best cornerback with the Falcons in the red zone.

The Patriots forced a fourth-and-goal on the eight, but London outstretched Carlton Davis III on a jump ball for a toe-tapping touchdown to get the Falcons within a point. But Romo's extra point attempt missed wide right.

Maye finished 19 of 29 for 259 yards, but was sacked six times. He also had an interception and was strip-sacked just before halftime to set up a touchdown by Atlanta.

Penix passed for three touchdowns and finished 22 of 37 for 222 yards. Bijan Robinson rushed 12 times for 46 yards as the Falcons dropped to 0-5 when he rushes for fewer than 75.

Minnesota Vikings 27-24 Detroit Lions

J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in his return from an ankle injury to lead Minnesota to a win over Detroit.

McCarthy sealed the victory by throwing a 16-yard pass to Jalen Nailor on third-and-five from the Minnesota 28, a play that allowed Minnesota to run out the clock.

McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, was 14 of 25 for 143 yards. He threw both of his scoring passes in the first quarter, connecting with Justin Jefferson from 10 yards out and T.J. Hockenson from seven yards. He threw an interception on a ball that was ripped away from his intended receiver.

McCarthy also ran for a nine-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving the Vikings a 24-14 lead.

Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. LaPorta had 97 yards receiving and and a score, and St. Brown had 97 yards on nine catches. Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 25 yards rushing on nine carries and 3 yards on 3 receptions.

Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 Tennessee Titans

Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Los Angeles beat woeful Tennessee for their third win in four games.

Herbert, who came in leading the NFL with 2,140 yards passing, shook off an early pick-six and losing both his tackles to injuries before halftime. Right tackle Bobby Hurt hurt a groin in the first quarter, and left tackle Joe Alt was carted off in the second after reinjuring his right ankle.

The Chargers (6-3) took control midway through the third quarter, stopping the Titans and running back Tony Pollard on back-to-back plays at the one to protect a 20-17 lead.

Herbert then drove the Chargers 99 yards over 15 plays chewing up nine minutes, three seconds off the clock. Herbert scored himself, running into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown celebrating a 27-17 lead with a baseball slide.

After Joey Slye's second field goal pulled the Titans within 27-20 with 4:19 left, Herbert helped the Chargers play keep-away to finish off the win. Herbert finished with a team-high 57 yards rushing.

Indianapolis Colts 20-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren ran for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh forced Indianapolis into six turnovers while securing the win over a team that had entered the week leading the NFL at 7-1. .

The Steelers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak by harassing Colts quarterback Daniel Jones into the kind of mistakes he'd largely avoided during Indianapolis' scorching-hot start.

Jones threw three interceptions and fumbled twice, including a strip-sack by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt in the second quarter that seemed to shake the Steelers out of a weeks-long funk in which the NFL's highest-paid defense gave up yards and points at an alarming rate.

Watt's recovery, which came with the Steelers trailing by a touchdown and looking lifeless and on the receiving end of a smattering of boos from an uneasy home crowd, set up the first of Warren's two touchdown runs and started a familiar pattern. Pittsburgh's defense would take it away, then Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense would convert that turnover into points.

Pittsburgh turned three of Indianapolis' giveaways into touchdowns during a stretch in which they ripped off 24 straight points to take control.

Rodgers finished 25 of 35 for 203 yards and a score on a day Pittsburgh's offense managed just 225 yards of total offense.

New Orleans Saints 10-34 Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and hit Davante Adams with two of his four touchdown passes in Los Angeles' victory over struggling New Orleans.

Puka Nacua had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in his return from an ankle injury, and the star receiver came back to the Rams' sideline after briefly leaving with a chest injury in the second half.

Tyler Higbee also had a touchdown catch and Kyren Williams rushed for 114 yards and another score for the Rams (6-2), who returned from their bye with 438 yards in their third consecutive win.

Tyler Shough passed for 176 yards in his first NFL start for the Saints (1-8), who are on their second four-game skid of the season. The second-round pick out of Louisville went 15 of 24, and he threw his first career touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson 7 seconds before halftime.

Stafford added another prolific performance to his standout 17th NFL season in his 230th start, going 24 of 32 while throwing at least four touchdown passes for the 19th time in his career. He has passed for 1,408 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in the Rams' past five games.

