NFL mid-season awards: Drake Maye builds MVP case as Myles Garrett dominates again

The NFL season is at the halfway point on the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Sky Sports NFL experts Jason Bell and Phoebe Schecter hand out some of their mid-season awards, from MVP to Rookie of the Year...

Coach of the Year

Jason Bell - Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

"I don't like how it was looking against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but obviously this offense has been phenomenal. When you got Daniel Jones playing the way he had been playing up until this point, you got to look at Shane Steichen and what he's done."

Phoebe Schecter - Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

"We've both said Shane Steichen. I mean, just to be able to take this team to where they were at in 7-1 and now 7-2. It's been phenomenal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' J-Bell explains what makes Indianapolis Colts' offense one of the best in the league.

MVP

Jason Bell - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

"He's explosive down the field, he's making it happen, his receiving core is back, he's entertaining. That's an MVP."

Phoebe Schecter - Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

"I did also think Patrick Mahomes, right, because he's phenomenal? But Drake Maye, he's got way less than anybody else, and what he's able to do, he's given the Patriots life. I also feel like Mike Vrabel probably could be up there in a potential Head Coach of the Year conversation with Mike Macdonald over in Seattle. But I just think Drake Maye has been lights out this year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 NFL season

Offensive Player of the Year

Jason Bell - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

"He could be MVP, but you know MVP always goes to a quarterback, right? That gets the first seat and the bye for the playoffs, so I had to go with him for Offensive Player of the Year."

Phoebe Schecter - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

"It's a copycat league. I got to copy my guy here. I went with Jonathan Taylor just for what he's been able to do, he's given this Colts life again. That's why you talk about the head coach, the best coaches, you know, you usually have the best players. So the two go hand in hand."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonathan Taylor's terrific 80-yard touchdown saw Indianapolis continue to dominate Tennessee.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jason Bell - Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

"Myles Garrett is balling and he's phenomenal. I see why Phoebe went with him. I went with Micah Parsons because when you got that trade, how is he going to disrupt everything? And if this team is going to go into the playoffs and have success, it's going to be because of his performance. He's a man on the field."

Phoebe Schecter - Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

"Myles Garrett comes into the season and says, 'I've got goals'. He knows he's not on a good team, but he's got goals for himself. He wants to be the all-time leader in sacks and he's en route to making that happen. He wants to be Defensive Player of the Year again. I love a guy that is finding ways to win every week. When you're on a bad team, you're like, 'guys how many first downs can we get today?' and that's what I feel like this is happening for Myles Garrett."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell and Phoebe Schecter discuss which NFL rookies have impressed them the most in the 2025 season so far

Rookie of the Year

Jason Bell - Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

"He's been phenomenal. Not only catching the ball, but in run blocking. Being a tight end and being out there able to handle defensive ends and go out there and catch the ball. This guy has been phenomenal."

Phoebe Schecter - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"Egbuka has emerged as one of Baker Mayfield's most trusted targets and made an immediate impact in the NFL. He already has 34 catches for 562 yards and five touchdowns in his first year and has played a starring role in why Baker has become an MVP contender."

Sky Sports NFL's pre-season expert predictions:

Here's a look at the Sky Sports NFL team's picks coming into the 2025 season...

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.