NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers 10-25 Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert shines as Aaron Rodgers struggles

Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10 to secure a third straight win in the NFL.

The Chargers backed-up victories over the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans to take their season record to 7-3 having begun the campaign with a trio of wins before losing three of their next four.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 41, endured his worst game of the season and was without a touchdown until just under three minutes left when he picked out Roman Wilson for a 27-yard score.

Image: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a tough evening

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was sacked three times, completed 16 of 31 passes and threw two interceptions before saying afterwards: "I didn't play very good at all. We were bad. We've got to find a way to hit them, because that was just bad all over."

The Steelers (5-4) defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 last week but have now lost three of their previous four matches.

Stats leaders:

Steelers:

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 16/31, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Aaron Rodgers, 16/31, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Rushing: Jaylen Warren, 14 carries, 70 yards

Jaylen Warren, 14 carries, 70 yards Receiving: Roman Wilson, 2 catches, 35 yards, 1 TD

Chargers:

Passing: Justin Herbert, 20/33, 220 yards, 1 TD

Justin Herbert, 20/33, 220 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Kimani Vidal, 25 carries, 95 yards, 1 TD

Kimani Vidal, 25 carries, 95 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Ladd McConkey, 4 catches, 107 yards, 1 TD

The Steelers led 3-0 when Rodgers fumbled, fell on the ball in the end zone and was tackled by Khalil Mack for a safety, while the first touchdown of the game came when Rodgers' pass was intercepted with a throw into the hands of RJ Mickens.

Notable milestone for Mack Khalil Mack's 35th sack with the Chargers made him just the second player in NFL history to reach that total with three franchises.

For the Chargers, a Herbert highlight was a 58-yard throw to Ladd McConkey that set up Kimani Vidal's two-yard touchdown and extended the home side's lead to 22-3.

Herbert finished 20 of 33 passes in his fourth straight game with at least 200-plus passing yards, while he ran for 19 yards on five carries.

The 27-year-old, who also hit a wide-open McConkey with a 15-yard touchdown pass, said: "The defense played incredibly well.

Image: Justin Herbert impressed for Los Angeles in the team's third consecutive victory

"To be able to get some turnovers like that, a bunch of huge stops and the special teams getting a turnover, too. They made our jobs so much easier."

Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 32, 59 and 42 yards for the Chargers, with his 59-yarder equalling his record for the longest in franchise history, while Keenan Allen's two catches took him to 956 for the Chargers, eclipsing a record previously held by Antonio Gates.

What's next?

The Los Angeles Chargers play at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday November 16 (6pm UK and Ireland) with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting Cincinnati Bengals at the same time.

