Mike McDaniel: Miami Dolphins coach 'forever indebted' to Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn for his sobriety

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has credited Washington Commanders counterpart Dan Quinn with turning his life and career in the NFL around in his fight for sobriety.

In January 2016, then-Atlanta Falcons head coach Quinn confronted McDaniel, who was part of his offensive staff, over his drinking.

It was an intervention that prompted McDaniel to give up drinking, staying sober ever since as he climbed the coaching ladder to a first head coaching job with the Dolphins in 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 10 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins during the 2025 NFL season.

McDaniel guided Miami into the playoffs in each of his first two seasons in charge, but has come under fire due to their 3-7 start to this season, following an 8-9 record last year.

He now prepares to face Quinn and the Commanders on Sunday as the two teams clash in the first NFL International Series game to be played in Madrid, Spain - live on Sky Sports NFL from 2pm UK time (kick-off, 2.30pm).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr announces that the NFL is heading to the Bernabeu.

"Dan Quinn holds a special place in my heart and my career," McDaniel told the media on Wednesday.

"He was there at ground zero when I became sober and supported me and gave me the opportunity to continue what I love to do.

"For that, I'll be forever indebted to him."

McDaniel added: "I think it speaks to the type of leader he is - I know he really touches every player he coaches from a true, authentic standpoint.

"I think the Commanders are very fortunate to have him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Donald Trump attended the Washington Commanders NFL game against the Detroit Lions, amid reports that the US president wants the team’s new stadium to be named after him.

Quinn's Commanders have also limped their way to a disappointing 3-7 record this season, one year on from a run to the NFC Championship game in Quinn's first year in charge.

Reflecting on the role he played in McDaniel's sobriety, Quinn told reporters: "For all of us, when there's an issue, sometimes you don't want to let someone you're with know.

"You're counting on them, they're counting on you. But leaning in is the biggest strength you can do.

"In that space, all you want to do is help and give support, and then the real work begins for the person in that spot.

"That's exactly what Mike did. He said 'this is what I'm working on and how I'm going to do it', and that's when the real work begins.

"It takes a lot of guts to do that, and that's one of the reasons I'm real proud of him."

The Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, live on Sky Sports NFL from 2pm (kick-off, 2.30pm). Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.