NFL: New England Patriots beat New York Jets to claim NFL's best record after TreVeyon Henderson treble

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns and made a touchdown catch to help Drake Maye and the New England Patriots win their eighth straight game in a 27-14 over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Patriots (9-2) matched their longest streak since Tom Brady's final season with the team in 2019, when they won their first eight. The Patriots' 3-0 record in AFC East games is their best start in the division since 2019 (5-0).

Pending this weekend's games, New England has the best record in the NFL; Indianapolis and Denver are 8-2. And the Patriots will have a winning season for the first time since 2021, when they last made the playoffs.

With Rhamondre Stevenson out for the third straight game with a toe injury, Henderson logged a career-high 19 rushing attempts, totalling 62 yards. His two touchdown runs matched his total from Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Maye was solid, completing 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season.

The Patriots thrived in damp and chilly conditions with temperatures that dipped into the high 30s Fahrenheit, compiling 336 total yards while holding the Jets to 245.

New York's Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to John Metchie III but was otherwise ineffective through the air, going 15 of 26 for 116 yards. He was the Jets' leading rusher with 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Fields' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier Thursday.

Stats leaders:

Jets:

Passing: Justin Fields, 15/26, 116 yards, 1 TD

Justin Fields, 15/26, 116 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Justin Fields, 11 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD

Justin Fields, 11 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD Receiving: John Metchie III, 3 catches, 45 yards, 1 TD

Patriots:

Passing: Drake Maye, 25/34, 281 yards, 1 TD

Drake Maye, 25/34, 281 yards, 1 TD Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson, 19 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs

TreVeyon Henderson, 19 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 9 catches, 105 yards

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said the team shouldn't have to rely on Fields to run the ball so often.

Trailing 27-14 with just over two minutes to play, the Jets (2-8) had a fourth-and-four on the New England 15, but Fields' pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert was broken up.

The Jets won the pregame coin toss and took the ball, marching 72 yards over 14 plays and taking a 7-0 lead on Fields' five-yard scoring run. It was the Jets' first opening-drive touchdown since Week 16 of last season.

The Patriots responded with a 69-yard drive and a seven-yard touchdown run by Henderson. The 13-play march included a fourth-down pass from Maye to DeMario Douglas.

After a New York punt, Henderson ran for his second touchdown, also from seven yards out. He dragged multiple defenders into the end zone to put New England in front 14-7.

Penalties, ill-time mistakes and poor production out of the passing game again stymied the Jets.

They had a chance to get the ball back late in the half, but had a sack nullified by an illegal contact call. On the next play, cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers collided with safety Tony Adams, knocking a would-be interception from his hands.

Fields completed just four passes for 23 yards in the first half.

