NFL scores: Buffalo Bills beat Pittsburgh Steelers after Josh Allen breaks Cam Newton's NFL record, while Carolina Panthers stun Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford had an ugly day in an upset defeat for the Los Angeles Rams, while Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts suffered a new setback in Week 13 of the NFL season...

Buffalo Bills 26-7 Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Joey Bosa sacked Aaron Rodgers to spring Christian Benford for a game-tilting, 17-yard scoop-and-score, and the Buffalo Bills pushed the Pittsburgh Steelers around in a 26-7 victory on Sunday.

Buffalo (8-4) bounced back from a loss at Houston by commanding Pittsburgh (6-6) up front. James Cook ran for 144 yards as the Bills piled up 249 yards on the ground and controlled the clock for nearly 42 minutes inside blustery Acrisure Stadium.

The swirling winds at one of the league's trickiest venues made passing nearly impossible. Allen completed 15 of 23 for 123 yards with an interception and a three-yard scoring toss to Keon Coleman, who returned to the active roster after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks due to disciplinary issues.

The reigning MVP essentially put the game away when he bulldozed across the goal line from eight yards out early in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 16-point lead. It was the 76th rushing touchdown of Allen's career, breaking the NFL record for touchdown runs by a quarterback that he briefly shared with Cam Newton.

Rodgers, playing with a brace protecting his broken left wrist, was largely ineffective and missed the chunk of one drive early in the second half after getting drilled by Bosa on the first play of the third quarter. Rodgers fumbled on the play, and Benford picked up the loose ball and sprinted to the end zone to turn a 7-3 half-time deficit into a 10-7 lead. The 41-year-old quarterback left the field with a bloody nose.



Rodgers, briefly replaced by Mason Rudolph, finished 10 of 21 for 117 yards as the Steelers lost for the fifth time in seven games while being booed frequently.

Minnesota Vikings 0-26 Seattle Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV returned an interception 84 yards for the first touchdown of his career, one of five takeaways by the Seahawks' dominant defense, as Seattle blanked the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on for its first shutout victory in more than a decade.

This one was a mismatch, with the Seahawks (9-3) going against an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer, who was making his first NFL start for the free-falling Vikings (4-8). Seattle moved into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, while Minnesota lost its fourth straight.

The Vikings had the first takeaway of the game, when Sam Darnold - the quarterback who led Minnesota to a 14-3 season a year ago - fumbled deep in Seattle territory early in the second quarter.

Brosmer couldn't take advantage. Trailing 3-0, the Vikings went for it on fourth-and-one at the Seattle four, and DeMarcus Lawrence got a free run at Brosmer, who scrambled to his right and made a desperation sidearm heave. The pass landed in Jones' arms, and the linebacker took it the distance to give the Seahawks a 10-0 lead. Jones has a career-high four interceptions this season.

Brosmer threw three more picks in the second half, and Aaron Jones lost a fumble when he caught a screen pass and Lawrence chased him down from behind and stripped the ball.

Las Vegas Raiders 14-31 Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes while playing through an injury to his non-throwing hand, while Kimani Vidal made a 59-yard scoring run during the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey had touchdowns catches and Vidal rushed for a career-high 126 yards for the Chargers (8-4), who snapped back from an embarrassing loss at Jacksonville for their fourth win in five games to keep pressure on the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West.

Jaret Patterson rushed for his first NFL touchdown since 2021 to ice the victory with 1:55 to play.

Herbert didn't put up big numbers, but he injured a finger on his left hand during the Chargers' first drive and briefly went to the locker room. He finished 15 of 20 for 151 yards, improving on his career-low 81 yards passing against the Jaguars despite throwing a goal-line interception in the second quarter.

Geno Smith passed for 165 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Brock Bowers in the sixth consecutive loss by the Raiders, who have just one victory since Week One.

Los Angeles Rams 28-31 Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns - two of them coming on fourth down - as the Carolina Panthers forced three turnovers from Matthew Stafford to stun the Los Angeles Rams 31-28.

The Panthers intercepted Stafford twice, with Mike Jackson returning one for a 48-yard touchdown, and ended the 37-year-old's NFL record of 28 straight TD passes without an interception.

Derrick Brown, who tipped a ball resulting in Stafford's first pick, also came up with a key strip-sack with 2:25 left in the game to preserve the win.

The win allowed the Panthers (7-6) to remain a half game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, while it also snapped the Rams' (9-3) six-game win streak.

Stafford completed 18 of 28 passes for 243 yards with two touchdown passes to Davante Adams, his 13th and 14th of the season.

Houston Texans 20-16 Indianapolis Colts

Nico Collins scored what proved the game-winning touchdown and the Houston Texans' top-ranked defense came up with a late stop to seal a 20-16 victory over the slumping Indianapolis Colts.

Houston (7-5) won a fourth straight, moving within one game of AFC South rivals Indianapolis (8-4), who have lost three of their last four.

CJ Stroud completed 22 of 35 passes for 276 yards, with one interception, playing in his first game in four weeks, while Collins caught five passes for 98 yards along with his rushing score.

Houston sealed the win by forcing a turnover on downs with 1:45 to play after Daniel Jones had taken Indy to Houston's 31-yard line.

The Colts have lost two straight for the first time this season, and it was the first time they were held under 20 points.

Playing through a lower leg injury, Jones finished 14 of 27 for 201 yards and two TDs. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher, was held to 85 yards on 21 carries and failed to score for only the fifth time this season.

Arizona Cardinals 17-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield tossed a touchdown pass to All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and the defense held firm in the final two minutes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Mayfield, who started after sitting out the second half of a 34-7 loss to the Rams because of a left shoulder injury, threw for 194 yards and ran for 27 to help the Buccaneers (7-5) remain first in the NFC South.

Jacoby Brissett, making his seventh start filling in at QB for Kyler Murray, threw incomplete on fourth-and-2 from the Cardinals 17-yard line with under a minute remaining to end the game.

Arizona (3-9) has lost four straight and nine of their last 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-3 Tennessee Titans

Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 25-3 for a third straight victory.

With the win, the Jaguars (8-4) improved their AFC playoff hopes as they chase their first division title since 2022. The Jaguars still have two games left against Indianapolis, who fell to 8-4 with their loss to Houston.

Josh Hines-Allen had two of Jacksonville's three sacks of rookie Cam Ward, and the Jaguars recovered two fumbles.

The Titans (1-11) lost a seventh straight overall and 11th in a row at home, matching the longest such skid since the franchise moved to Tennessee.

San Francisco 49ers 26-8 Cleveland Browns

Brock Purdy rushed for a touchdown and passed for another as the San Francisco 49ers spoiled Shedeur Sanders' first home start by beating the Cleveland Browns 26-8.

Cleveland took an 8-7 lead late in the second quarter when Sanders hooked up with Harold Fannin for a 34-yard touchdown, Quinshon Judkins' adding on the two-point conversion.

But San Francisco (9-4) scored the next 19 points in the contest to secure a third consecutive win.

All three of San Francisco's touchdowns came on short fields - two the result of recovering turnovers and another after a 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore.

San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey finished with 74 scrimmage yards (53 rushing, 21 receiving) and a touchdown, with most of his yards coming in the second half.

Sanders was 16 of 25 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland (3-9).

New Orleans Saints 17-21 Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown as the Miami Dolphins won a third straight game by holding off the New Orleans Saints 21-17.

The Dolphins (5-7) trail first-place New England and Buffalo in the AFC East but kept their slim playoffs hopes alive, while the Saints (2-10) have lost six of their last seven.

The Saints trailed 16-0 at half-time, but they closed to 19-17 with 1:17 remaining on Tyler Shough's 15-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele.

Going for the two-point conversion to try and tie things up, Shough was thenintercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins safety returned it to the opposite end zone to give Miami two points and instead stretch their lead to four.

The rookie QB got another shot after the Saints recovered the ensuing onside kick by Charlie Smyth - a former Gaelic footballer from Northern Ireland making his NFL regular-season debut.

But Miami's defense stopped Shough on fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins 36 to end the game.

Smyth earlier connected on a 56-yard field goal - his first in the NFL - to make it 19-11 with 6:08 remaining

Atlanta Falcons 24-27 New York Jets

Nick Folk kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lead the New York Jets to a 27-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In a game between two struggling teams that was anything but pretty, Folk's kick was also far from it. But in tough conditions, the 41-year-old got just enough on the football to bounce back from an earlier miss.

Tyrod Taylor went 19 of 33 for 172 yards and a touchdown pass and also ran for a score in his second start in a row for the benched Justin Fields as the Jets (3-9) snapped a two-game skid.

Adonai Mitchell had eight receptions for 102 yards and a TD, and Breece Hall ran for 68 yards and a score.

Cousins went 21 of 33 for 234 yards and a touchdown, while Bijan Robinson ran for 142 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 51 yards for the Falcons (4-8), who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

