TJ Watt: Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher has surgery on collapsed lung

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher TJ Watt has had surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung sustained during a dry-needling session.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the 30-year-old Watt has seven sacks this season for the Steelers (7-6), who hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) for the AFC North lead with four weeks remaining.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after practice on Friday that Watt was at home, resting, but would be unavailable when Pittsburgh host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Asked if Watt could be out for an extended period, Tomlin said he had not looked beyond this week.

Watt was hospitalised on Wednesday after reporting what the Steelers described as "discomfort" while being treated by Steelers medical staff at the team facility.

JJ Watt, TJ's older brother, posted on X that TJ was having a dry-needling session at the time.

Tomlin said he had "no idea" about the details of Watt's dry-needling session but added he was not in a position to "dispute something said by someone close to him".

The Steelers have struggled historically without Watt in the line-up, most notably in 2022 when they went 1-6 while he recovered from a pectoral injury.

Nick Herbig will start in Watt's place against Miami on Sunday. Herbig has played exceptionally well at times during his third NFL season, with his 6.5 sacks a career-best and second on the team, trailing only Watt.

