NFL: Derrick Henry leads Baltimore Ravens past Green Bay Packers as Houston Texans clinch play-off berth

Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry delivered one of the greatest performances of his brilliant career to keep the Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes alive on Saturday night.

Henry rushed for a season-high 216 yards - the most ever by a visiting player at Lambeau Field - and matched a career high with four touchdown runs in the Ravens' 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Henry, who carried the ball a career-high 36 times, set an NFL record with his seventh career 200-yard game, breaking a tie with O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson, and also moved into fourth place on the all-time rushing touchdowns list with 122.

Stats leaders:

Ravens

Passing: Tyler Huntley, 16/20, 107 yards, 1 TD

Derrick Henry, 36 carries, 216 yards, 4 TDs

Zay Flowers, 4 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD

Packers

Passing: Malik Willis, 18/21, 288 yards, 1 TD

Malik Willis, 9 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs

Christian Watson, 5 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Huntley completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries for Baltimore after starting in place of Lamar Jackson (back), who sat out after being injured in last weekend's loss to the New England Patriots.

There was also a second-string quarterback playing for the hosts.

Malik Willis, started in place of Jordan Love (concussion), who sat out after being hurt in last week's overtime loss against the Bears, completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown.

The 26-year-old also rushed for 60 yards and two scores on nine attempts for Green Bay but departed with a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Willis insisted that it was nothing more than a "tweak" after the game, while it remains unclear whether two-time MVP Jackson will return for the Ravens (8-8), who play at Pittsburgh (9-6) in Week 18 in a contest which will be for the AFC North title if the Steelers lose to the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Green Bay (9-6-1) have lost three straight games and were eliminated from the NFC North chase as the Chicago Bears clinched the division.

Houston Texans 20-16 Los Angeles Chargers

C.J. Stroud threw two long touchdown passes on Houston's first two drives of the game as the Texans clinched a playoff berth with a 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud connected with Jayden Higgins on a 75-yard touchdown pass and Jaylin Noel on a 43-yard scoring pass in the first six minutes as Houston (11-5) came out strong to lay the groundwork for an eighth straight win. Derek Barnett had two of the Texans' five sacks.

Stats leaders:

Texans

Passing: C.J. Stroud, 16/28, 244 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Jo'quavious Marks, 19 carries, 71 yards

Jayden Higgins, 2 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 21/32, 236 yards, 1TD, 1 INT

Justin Herbert, 6 carries, 37 yards

Quentin Johnson, 5 receptions, 98 yards

Stroud completed 16 of 28 passes for 244 yards and two interceptions for the Texans, who remain alive in the AFC South but are assured of at least a Wild Card berth. The Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) lead the division and face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Justin Herbert completed 21 of 32 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Chargers (11-5), who were eliminated from the AFC West race and will begin the playoffs on the road. The loss allowed the Denver Broncos (13-3) to clinch the division heading into their matchup with Los Angeles next week.

The Texans, meanwhile, clinched a third consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history and are still alive in the race for the AFC South - a division they've won multiple times. Bolstered by the NFL's best defense, they're taking aim at earning their first berth in the AFC Championship Game.

