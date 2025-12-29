Philip Rivers has no regrets over NFL comeback with Indianapolis Colts five years after retiring

Philip Rivers insists he would 'do it all again' as his stunning NFL comeback approaches its potential end with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers became one of the stories of the season in December when he signed with the Colts to replace the injured Daniel Jones at the age of 44 and five years after retiring from the league.

He has since gone 0-3 as a starter after the Colts were beaten 23-17 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night, Shane Steichen's side having already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Rivers finished the game 17 of 30 for 147 yards, one touchdown and an interception that would set up Jacksonville's go-ahead score.

"I told you guys I wasn't going to have any regrets about coming back and I don't," he said.

"It's been an absolute blast for three weeks and if I go back now and said, 'All right, now you know everything that's going to happen, what are you going to do? I'd do it all again'.

"So, yeah, if it's the last one, it's the last one. I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo (in January 2021), walking up that tunnel and I was fine with that. I had tears those few days after that and I was at peace with that being the last one. So, certainly, if it is (the last one), I got three more bonus games that I never saw coming."

The Colts had appeared on course for the playoffs amid a 7-1 start in which Jones was playing the best football of his career alongside a rampant Jonathan Taylor within one of football's most potent attacks.

Injuries would see their campaign fizzle out dramatically down the stretch, though Rivers would still manage to somewhat defy the odds with his displays against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Indianapolis conclude their season against the Houston Texans in Week 18, with Anthony Richardson back in practice having been placed on injured reserve and rookie Riley Leonard also an option at quarterback should the Colts elect against starting Rivers.

"I'll figure that out Tuesday," said Colts head coach Steichen.

Rivers remains the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Fairhope, Alabama.

In career start No. 423, Rivers surpassed Hall of Famer Warren Moon as the fourth-oldest quarterback to start in the NFL. Rivers played at 44 years, 20 days; Moon was 44 years and eight days.

If he makes start No. 424, Rivers would pass Vinny Testaverde - 44 years and 26 days - as the third oldest, trailing only Steve DeBerg and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Rivers ranks sixth in league history in TD passes with 425 and is eighth on the career yards passing list with 63,984 - just behind Matthew Stafford and 105 yards away from moving past two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger.

Rivers knows he may not get that chance.

"I'm going to be on board and supportive of whatever the organisation, Shane and whoever, however that decision is going to come to be," Rivers said. "I'm sure I'll have some conversation. It won't just be a blind-side Tuesday conversation for me. And I'm going to be on board to do what's best for the guys."