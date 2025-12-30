NFL: Bijan Robinson inspires Atlanta Falcons to victory over Los Angeles Rams as Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers watch on

Bijan Robinson rushed for 195 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown, and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 after blowing two 21-point leads.

Robinson's 93-yard touchdown run was the longest in Atlanta history while Jessie Bates III also scored on a 34-yard interception return. Bolstered by those big plays, the Falcons led 21-0 at half-time and 24-3 early in the second half.

Matthew Stafford recovered from throwing three interceptions to help the Rams (11-5) pull even at 24. Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 2:46 remaining tied the game.

The Falcons (7-9) extended their winning streak to three games as Robinson also set the team record for most scrimmage yards in a season.

Victory for Atlanta means they could yet still play a role in the outcome of the battle to win the NFC South between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, the Panthers would still win the division even if they lose to the Bucs on Saturday by way of a three-way tiebreaker.

Stats leaders:

Los Angeles Rams:

Passing: Matthew Stafford 22/38, 269 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Matthew Stafford 22/38, 269 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs Rushing: Kyren Williams, 13 carries, 92 yards

Kyren Williams, 13 carries, 92 yards Receiving: Xavier Smith, 4 catches, 67 yards

Atlanta Falcons:

Passing: Kirk Cousisn, 13/20, 126 yards, 1 TD

Kirk Cousisn, 13/20, 126 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Bijan Robinson, 22 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD

Bijan Robinson, 22 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD Receiving: David Sills, 3 catches, 37 yards

The Rams began the week leading the NFL in scoring and yards and were shut out in the first half. After trailing 21-0 at half-time, the Rams were kept out of the end zone until Stafford's 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles cut Atlanta's lead to 24-17 when Jarred Verse blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by Gonzalez and returned the recovery 76 yards for a touchdown. It was the Rams' first blocked kick returned for a touchdown since 1986.

Stafford's second interception, on a throw picked off by Atlanta rookie Xavier Watts, gave the Falcons the ball at their 7 in the second quarter. Robinson broke through the line and took off down the sideline, outrunning the Los Angeles defense for the NFL's longest run of the season.

Watts' second interception, the third thrown by Stafford, stopped the Rams on a fourth-down play from the Atlanta 27 with 9:04 remaining.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris credited cornerback A.J. Terrell and the defense for limiting Nacua to five catches for 47 yards.

Robinson needed 151 rushing and receiving yards to break William Andrews' team scrimmage yards record of 2,176 set in 1983. Robinson had five catches for 34 yards, including a four-yard touchdown reception, to finish with 229 scrimmage yards in the game and 2,255 for the year.

Stafford, who earned his third Pro Bowl honour this season, began the week leading the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. He had thrown only five interceptions before his turnover-plagued effort against the Falcons.

Stafford completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a career-best 42 touchdown passes this season.

It was his first three-interception game since Week 1 of 2022.

