NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep NFL play-off hopes alive by beating Carolina Panthers

The winner of the NFC South will have a losing record and be crowned while watching on television after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoided elimination with a sloppy 16-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.

Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton and Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals as the Bucs prevailed at a rain-soaked at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers (8-9) now need the New Orleans Saints (6-10) to beat or tie with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday to clinch a fifth straight NFC South title.

Stats leaders:

Carolina Panthers:

Passing: Bryce Young, 24/35, 366 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Bryce Young, 24/35, 366 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Rico Dowdle, 7 carries, 10 yards

Rico Dowdle, 7 carries, 10 yards Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan, 4 catches, 85 yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 16/22, 203 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Baker Mayfield, 16/22, 203 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Bucky Irving, 26 carries, 85 yards

Bucky Irving, 26 carries, 85 yards Receiving: Cade Otton, 7 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD

If the Falcons win, the Panthers (8-9) will secure their first division championship since coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton led them to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance 10 years ago.

The Buccaneers hold a two-team tiebreaker over the Panthers. But Carolina holds the three-team tiebreaker over Tampa Bay if Atlanta also finishes 8-9.

Mayfield connected with Otton on an 18-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead as the Bucs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the third straight game. It was Otton's first TD of the season.

Down 10-0, the Panthers turned Christian Rozeboom's interception into a quick score. Rozeboom returned the pick 20 yards to Tampa Bay's 19. Young then connected with Tommy Tremble on an 8-yard TD pass to cut it to 10-7.

Jacob Parrish picked off Young late in the second half and the Buccaneers got a 36-yard field goal from McLaughlin to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth to extend Tampa Bay's lead.

After another McLaughlin field-goal try was blocked from 38 yards with just over five minutes remaining, Carolina got within 16-14 on Bryce Young's 8-yard TD pass to Jalen Coker with 2:27 left.

Mayfield tossed a short pass to Otton for a 20-yard gain on third-and-4 to extend Tampa Bay's drive and run off more time. The Panthers got the ball back at their 3 with 18 seconds and no timeouts left. The game ended on a desperate series of laterals that resulted in a fumble.

The Buccaneers were 0-8 in games where Mayfield threw an interception before overcoming his ninth pick in the last eight games - but now his team has a chance to extend their season.

All eyes now, for both of these teams, turn to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to see who will prevail.

